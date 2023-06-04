x

June 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Columnists

Changes in Cabinet Faces, but No Change of Course by Erdogan

June 4, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, stands with the new cabinet members during the inauguration ceremony at the presidential complex in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)

 There were elements borrowed from the enthronements of sultans: After Erdogan was accorded the highest honors and worshiped as a patriarch of the Turkish nation, he was enthroned in his vast palace in Ankara in the presence of dozens of foreign dignitaries. Even the Prime Minister of Armenia attended.

Greece was represented, in response to an invitation, by Foreign Minister Vassilis Kaskarelis, an imposing and prestigious minister, who, after retiring from the diplomatic service – his last post, as we know, was ambassador in Washington – offers his services to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation as an advisor to the Board of Directors.

The invitation was, of course, an attempt to add yet another stone to the relationship being built consisting of moderate language and relative calm in the Aegean after the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

However, there are two other facts that deserve comment:

It is noteworthy that President Biden was represented at the inauguration by his ambassador to Turkey and not by a cabinet member, such as the Secretary of State, for example.

Also noteworthy, if not revealing, is the following statement by Biden to reporters: “I spoke to Erdogan. I congratulated Erdogan. He still wants to work on something on the F-16s. I told him we wanted a deal with Sweden, so let’s get that done. And so we’ll be back in touch with one another.”

After that, the conclusion that can be drawn is that while certainly the Biden administration accepts the result of the Turkish election, they are far from happy.

They would have preferred his opponent to have won, as they had made clear during the election campaign. But that was not the decision of the Turkish people. So now they will be forced to cooperate with him – the key word here is ‘forced’ – while at the same time looking at new ways to reduce their dependence on him and the damage he can inflict, for example, through his relations with Putin and Iran.

This means that Greece’s value as an ally becomes even more important, while on the other hand America will exert less and less influence over him.

The second element is the massive replacement of the people who make up his administration’s foreign policy and security team.

Obviously, by this move he is, firstly, sending the message that no one but Erdogan is permanent and, secondly, that he is taking these crucial ministries into his own hands by appointing absolutely loyal collaborators.

So, this is not a change of course, but a continuation of the same, but even more under his strangling control, though.

RELATED

Columnists
Greek-American Stories: An Eagle has Soared

As a Greek singer, song writer, musician, Grigoris Bithikotsis gave Hellenic folk music a long-lasting, stunning moment.

Columnists
Letter from Athens: Greek Smoke on the Water Clouds Refugee Pushbacks Claims
Columnists
Historical Observations: Nikolaos Stratos: From Venizelist to Royalist

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.