CFO Jimmy Patronis Sworn in for Second Term, Working to ‘Keep Florida Free’

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released a statement on his Inauguration Day, January 3, when he was sworn in to serve his second term alongside Governor Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Florida’s newly elected Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. In his speech, he reaffirmed his dedication to his office and to the people of the Sunshine State.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said: “When I began my path in public service in the great State of Florida nearly 18 years ago, I knew our state had immeasurable potential and now we are symbol of liberty and freedom for the rest of the nation. As Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have demonstrated – leadership matters. During COVID, we saw public officials who were downright giddy about shutting down businesses. In contrast, Florida officials – and especially the Governor – took their oath of office seriously and understood that we serve our constituents, and that liberty comes from God.”

“I am honored to begin my second term as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and grateful for the confidence the electorate has placed in me,” he continued. “We’ll continue working hard every day to ‘Keep Florida Free’ and ensure taxpayer dollars are respected, our first responders are supported, and we hold those accountable who commit fraud, waste or abuse.”

