x

October 23, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Society

Central Jewish Council of Greece Condemns Vandalism of Thessaloniki’s Holocaust Mural

October 23, 2023
By Athens News Agency
IMG-5332-scaled
Central Jewish Council of Greece condemns vandalism of Thessaloniki's Holocaust mural. (Photo: Athens News Agency)

THESSALONIKI – The Central Jewish Council of Greece, in an announcement on Monday, condemned the vandalism by unknown individuals of a Holocaust mural depicting the deportation of the Jews from Thessaloniki on Michail Kalou street, close to the city’s new railway station. Specifically, the members of the Central stated that “the period of tolerating antisemitism is irrevocably passed and neither in Greece nor in Europe can free voices allow a return to pogroms against Jews”.

The announcement was issued after the mural was defaced by unidentified individuals, who spray-painted black slogans against Jews and in opposition to the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip (‘Free Gaza’ and Jews=Nazis).

In addition to the slogans, the same individuals wrote on several parts of the mural, they blackened the Star of David on the lapels of the three children depicted in the mural, which was painted to mark the unjust deaths of Thessaloniki Jews in WWII.

Central Jewish Council of Greece condemns vandalism of Thessaloniki’s Holocaust mural. (Photo: Athens News Agency)

RELATED

Society
Another Vow to Stop Spreading Unlawful Use of Greece’s Public Beaches

ATHENS - After short-lived protests this summer against businesses confiscating public beaches and charging for use of umbrellas and loungers, Greece’s Ministry of Finance said it would step up measures to prevent it.

Society
Austerity Over, Greek Public Workers Will Get First Raise in 14 Years 
VIDEO
Mitsotakis Expresses Horror and Sorrow at Hamas’ Terrorist Attacks against Israel (Video)

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.