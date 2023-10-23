Central Jewish Council of Greece condemns vandalism of Thessaloniki's Holocaust mural. (Photo: Athens News Agency)
THESSALONIKI – The Central Jewish Council of Greece, in an announcement on Monday, condemned the vandalism by unknown individuals of a Holocaust mural depicting the deportation of the Jews from Thessaloniki on Michail Kalou street, close to the city’s new railway station. Specifically, the members of the Central stated that “the period of tolerating antisemitism is irrevocably passed and neither in Greece nor in Europe can free voices allow a return to pogroms against Jews”.
The announcement was issued after the mural was defaced by unidentified individuals, who spray-painted black slogans against Jews and in opposition to the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip (‘Free Gaza’ and Jews=Nazis).
In addition to the slogans, the same individuals wrote on several parts of the mural, they blackened the Star of David on the lapels of the three children depicted in the mural, which was painted to mark the unjust deaths of Thessaloniki Jews in WWII.
ATHENS - After short-lived protests this summer against businesses confiscating public beaches and charging for use of umbrellas and loungers, Greece’s Ministry of Finance said it would step up measures to prevent it.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In