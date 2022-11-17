x

November 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Economy

Central Gov’t Cash Balance in Deficit in Jan-Oct, BoG Report

November 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE - A man walks outside the headquarters of the Bank of Greece, in central Athens, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – The central government cash balance recorded a deficit of 6.399 billion euros in the January-October period, compared to a deficit of 12,528 billion in the same period of 2021, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to 44.948 billion euros, compared to 37.524 billion in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to 48,965 billion euros, from 50.711 billion in January-October 2021.

RELATED

Society
Fake Doctor Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentences for the Death of 7 Adults and 2 Children

ATHENS - A man who had caused the death of at least 7 people while posing as a distinguished oncologist known as "Dr Kontos" was sentenced to 8 life sentences and another 50 years, one of the heaviest sentences delivered by Greek courts, on Thursday.

Society
Visitors to Greek Museums Up 70.4% in July
Society
A Temple-Shaped Building Could be Part of Poseidon Sanctuary

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.

LONDON — Millions of British people face higher taxes and steeper energy bills after the government announced an emergency budget on Thursday aimed at restoring the country's economic credibility and shoring up its battered public finances.

BEIRUT — Syria's largest Palestinian camp was once bustling with activity: It was crowded with mini-buses and packed with shops hawking falafel, shawarma and knafeh nabulsieh — a sweet concoction of cheese and phyllo dough.

ATHENS - Visitors to Greek museums jumped 70.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.