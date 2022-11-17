Central Gov’t Cash Balance in Deficit in Jan-Oct, BoG Report

Economy

FILE - A man walks outside the headquarters of the Bank of Greece, in central Athens, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – The central government cash balance recorded a deficit of 6.399 billion euros in the January-October period, compared to a deficit of 12,528 billion in the same period of 2021, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to 44.948 billion euros, compared to 37.524 billion in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to 48,965 billion euros, from 50.711 billion in January-October 2021.