Cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin on Tour in the USA

NEW YORK – The distinguished young cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin will return to the USA, where he studied, for a series of concerts with the Trio Zimbalist. The first of these will take place Wednesday, February 28, at the famous Y92 on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The Trio performs next on Thursday, February 29 at West Orange, New Jersey, then Lewes, Delaware on Saturday, March 2, Washington, DC on Sunday, March 3, and Miami, FL on Monday, March 4. The series will continue in Europe, initially at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall on April 2, in Vienna on April 4, while the last stop on April 25 will be Athens.

Petrin, born in Thessaloniki, began his studies at the State Conservatory of Thessaloniki from where he graduated in 2012 from Dimitris Patras’ class and continued at the famous Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia in the classes of Peter Wiley and Carter Brey, who is the principal cellist of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. After graduating from Curtis in 2017, Petrin continued his studies at the New England Conservatory in Boston where he studied with Laurence Lesser and graduated in 2021. In 2023, Petrin became a regular member of the Athens State Orchestra, with which he already had previously performed as a soloist. He continues to perform internationally with Trio Zimbalist, in which he collaborates with two other distinguished Curtis alumni, Czech violinist Josef Špaček, and Chinese-American pianist George Xiaoyuan Fu. The Trio Zimbalist CD was released last January by Platoon Records with works by Mieczyslaw Weinberg, Lera Auerbach, and Antonín Dvořák, recorded in Curtis’ studio.

A special place in Petrin’s career is his collaboration with the renowned Greek violinist and conductor Leonidas Kavakos, with whom Petrin has collaborated many times, in chamber music works and as a soloist under Kavakos’ direction with the Athens State Orchestra. Sony Classics recently released a CD of Bach works with Kavakos leading a group of Greek musicians including Petrin, something we will come back to.

The Trio’s U.S. concert schedule includes works by Fauré and Dvořák, while at Y92 the Trio will be joined by Curtis Institute of Music president and distinguished viola soloist Roberto Díaz. Tickets for the concert are available on the distinguished institution’s website: https://www.92ny.org/event/trio-zimbalist-and-roberto-diaz.

Petrin spoke with The National Herald last year about his career in music:

Fotis Kaliampakos is a member of the Music Critics Association of North America (MCANA) and writes for the international online magazine of the Classical Voice North America Association.