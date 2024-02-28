x

February 28, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

United States

Cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin on Tour in the USA

February 28, 2024
By Fotios Kaliampakos
Timotheos_Gavriilidis-Petrin
Cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin. (Photo: Courtesy of Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin)

NEW YORK – The distinguished young cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin will return to the USA, where he studied, for a series of concerts with the Trio Zimbalist. The first of these will take place Wednesday, February 28, at the famous Y92 on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The Trio performs next on Thursday, February 29 at West Orange, New Jersey, then Lewes, Delaware on Saturday, March 2, Washington, DC on Sunday, March 3, and Miami, FL on Monday, March 4. The series will continue in Europe, initially at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall on April 2, in Vienna on April 4, while the last stop on April 25 will be Athens.

Cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin. (Photo: Courtesy of Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin)

Petrin, born in Thessaloniki, began his studies at the State Conservatory of Thessaloniki from where he graduated in 2012 from Dimitris Patras’ class and continued at the famous Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia in the classes of Peter Wiley and Carter Brey, who is the principal cellist of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. After graduating from Curtis in 2017, Petrin continued his studies at the New England Conservatory in Boston where he studied with Laurence Lesser and graduated in 2021. In 2023, Petrin became a regular member of the Athens State Orchestra, with which he already had previously performed as a soloist. He continues to perform internationally with Trio Zimbalist, in which he collaborates with two other distinguished Curtis alumni, Czech violinist Josef Špaček, and Chinese-American pianist George Xiaoyuan Fu. The Trio Zimbalist CD was released last January by Platoon Records with works by Mieczyslaw Weinberg, Lera Auerbach, and Antonín Dvořák, recorded in Curtis’ studio.

The members of the Athens State Orchestra, along with cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin, led by Leonidas Kavakos in a concert at the Megaron Athens Concert Hall. (Photo: Haris Akriviadis)

A special place in Petrin’s career is his collaboration with the renowned Greek violinist and conductor Leonidas Kavakos, with whom Petrin has collaborated many times, in chamber music works and as a soloist under Kavakos’ direction with the Athens State Orchestra. Sony Classics recently released a CD of Bach works with Kavakos leading a group of Greek musicians including Petrin, something we will come back to.

Renowned violinist and conductor Leonidas Kavakos and cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin. (Photo: Haris Akriviadis)

The Trio’s U.S. concert schedule includes works by Fauré and Dvořák, while at Y92 the Trio will be joined by Curtis Institute of Music president and distinguished viola soloist Roberto Díaz. Tickets for the concert are available on the distinguished institution’s website: https://www.92ny.org/event/trio-zimbalist-and-roberto-diaz.

Petrin spoke with The National Herald last year about his career in music:

https://www.thenationalherald.com/cellist-timotheos-gavriilidis-petrin-music-decided-for-me/ 

Fotis Kaliampakos is a member of the Music Critics Association of North America (MCANA) and writes for the international online magazine of the Classical Voice North America Association.

RELATED

United States
‘A Journey Into Art Therapy’ Continues at the Greek Cultural Center in Astoria

ASTORIA – Τhe Greek Cultural Center (GCC) in collaboration with Makaria Psiliteli presents ‘A Journey into Art Therapy’ on Saturday, March 2, 3 PM.

General News
Maids of Athena District 6 Host Mid-Year Conference
General News
Innocent Girlfriend or Murderous Conspirator? Jury Begins Deliberations in Missing Mom Case

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

NYC Officials Shutter Furniture Store Illegally Converted to House More than 40 Migrants

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City furniture store that had been illegally converted into sleeping quarters for more than 40 migrants has been shut down by city officials.

NEW YORK – The distinguished young cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin will return to the USA, where he studied, for a series of concerts with the Trio Zimbalist.

ATHENS – The second Generative Artificial Intelligence Summit in Southeast Europe, the largest of its kind in Europe, with 3,000 live participants and a 15,000-strong online community, will take place February 29 -March The Summit will position Athens as a global focal point for Artificial Intelligence for three days.

ATHENS - On the one-year grim anniversary of a head-on train crash just outside a tunnel in central Greece, which killed 57 people, promises made in the immediate aftermath to add long-delayed safety measures haven’t been met.

ATHENS — Widespread strikes in Greece halted trains and ferries on Wednesday in protests timed to coincide with the anniversary of a deadly rail crash a year ago.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.