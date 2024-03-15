x

March 15, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Culture

Cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin Completes Tour in the U.S.

March 15, 2024
By Fotios Kaliampakos
Cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin. (Photo: Courtesy of Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin)

NEW YORK – The distinguished young cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin returned to the United States, where he studied, for a series of concerts with the Trio Zimbalist. The first of these took place February 28 at the famous 92nd Street Y on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The Trio appeared next on February 29 at West Orange, NJ, followed by performances in Lewes, DE on March 2, Washington, DC on March 3, and Miami, FL on March 4.

The series will continue in Europe, initially at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall on April 2 and then in Vienna on April 4. The last stop, on April 25, will be Athens.

Petrin, born in Thessaloniki, began his studies at the State Conservatory of Thessaloniki from where he graduated in 2012 from Dimitris Patras’ class and continued at the famous Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia in the classes of Peter Wiley and Carter Brey, who is the principal cellist of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. After graduating from Curtis in 2017, Petrin continued his studies at the New England Conservatory in Boston where he studied with Laurence Lesser and graduated in 2021. In 2023, Petrin became a regular member of the Athens State Orchestra, with which he already had previously performed as a soloist. He continues to perform internationally with Trio Zimbalist, in which he collaborates with two other distinguished Curtis alumni, Czech violinist Josef Špaček, and Chinese-American pianist George Xiaoyuan Fu. The Trio Zimbalist CD was released last January by Platoon Records with works by Mieczyslaw Weinberg, Lera Auerbach, and Antonín Dvořák, recorded in Curtis’ studio.

Cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin. (Photo: Courtesy of Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin)

A special place in Petrin’s career is his work with the renowned Greek violinist and conductor Leonidas Kavakos, with whom Petrin has collaborated many times, in chamber music works and as a soloist under Kavakos’ direction with the Athens State Orchestra. Sony Classics recently released a CD of Bach works with Kavakos leading a group of Greek musicians including Petrin.

The Trio’s U.S. concert schedule includes works by Fauré and Dvořák, while at the 92nd Street Y the Trio will be joined by Curtis Institute of Music president and distinguished viola soloist Roberto Díaz. Tickets for the concert are available on the distinguished institution’s website: https://www.92ny.org/event/trio-zimbalist-and-roberto-diaz.

The members of the Athens State Orchestra, along with cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin, led by Leonidas Kavakos in a concert at the Megaron Athens Concert Hall. (Photo: Haris Akriviadis)

Petrin spoke with The National Herald last year about his career in music:

https://www.thenationalherald.com/cellist-timotheos-gavriilidis-petrin-music-decided-for-me/

Fotis Kaliampakos is a member of the Music Critics Association of North America (MCANA) and writes for the international online magazine of the Classical Voice North America Association.

Renowned violinist and conductor Leonidas Kavakos and cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin. (Photo: Haris Akriviadis)

