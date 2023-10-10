x

October 10, 2023

Celestyal Will Temporarily Suspend Calling to Israel until the End of November

October 10, 2023
By The National Herald
Celestyal Journey
The Celestyal Journey. Photo: Celestyal

ATHENS – Celestyal released a statement on October 9 announcing that the cruise company will temporarily suspend calling to Israel on its award-winning Three Continents cruise until the end of November 2023, and the situation will be monitored for any itineraries departing after this date:

Following the recent events in Israel, Celestyal is closely monitoring the situation and maintains constant communication with the Israeli authorities. Our top priority is the health, safety, and comfort of our guests, and after careful consideration we have made the necessary updates to our itineraries by temporarily cancelling our call into Israel.

Celestyal CEO Chris Theophilides said: “Firstly, as a business, our thoughts are with those impacted by the events in Israel. We wish for the safety of all the souls affected and a rapid return of peace to the country. We are in close coordination with the authorities, and the safety, security, and comfort of our guests remains our upmost priority. On the advice of our internal teams and the relevant authorities we have decided to temporarily remove Israel from our Three Continents itinerary until the end of November this year. Our teams will be contacting any affected customers to advise them of the updates to their itineraries and the additional provisions that have been made to ensure their continued enjoyment.”

Celestyal has committed to updating all our guests and partners about the evolution of the situation and will contact all affected customers and agents directly in the coming days.

The change in itinerary is valid for the below cruises:

The seven-night Three Continents cruise with departures on October 21 and 28 and November 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2023.

For more info visit https://celestyal.com/us/ or call: 1-877-373-0377.

