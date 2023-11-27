Celestyal Unveils 3 New Countries & 6 New Ports for 2024 & 2025, Offers Free Cruise

Travel

A view over the rooftops and dominant St. Nicholas Church domes in Kotor, Montenegro, one of the six new ports for Celestyal in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Photo: Courtesy of Celestyal

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for cruise travelers to the Greek islands and beyond, is delighted to connect its customers to three new countries (Croatia, Montenegro and Italy) adding six new ports (Kefalonia, Katakolo, and Corfu in Greece; Dubrovnik in Croatia; Kotor in Montenegro; and Bari in Italy) for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The Celestyal Journey, will commence her season on March 2, 2024 with a brand-new cruise itinerary for those looking to discover new horizons with more than a dash of history, culture, and beauty.

Celestyal Journey’s new seven-night ‘Heavenly Adriatic’ cruise will feature full days in Kefalonia, Kotor, Bari, and Corfu, as well as a late-night stay in Dubrovnik. The announcement which comes fresh from last weeks’ unveiling of a complete Celestyal fleet refresh, signals further delivery on Celestyal’s commitment to relentlessly invest in their customer proposition. This new 2024 voyage is now on sale as part of Celestyal’s holiday promotion with special deals from $579 per person, for bookings made from now through November 30, 2023. Sailings for 2025 will be available for sale in the coming weeks.

In addition to the new ‘Heavenly Adriatic’ cruise, Celestyal will update two further sailings in 2024, replacing the Three Continents itineraries on March 9 and 16, with the favorite ‘Idyllic Aegean’ itinerary, departing Athens, and calling at Thessaloniki, Kusadasi, Heraklion, Mykonos, Santorini, and Milos, before returning to Athens. This updated 2024 itinerary is also featured in the holiday promotion with special deals from $679 per person.

As a way of recognizing their loyal customers, Celestyal is rewarding guests already booked on the Celestyal Journey itineraries departing Athens on March 02, 09, 16, 2024 with not only the lower promotional rates, but a free ‘Three Continents’ cruise on the Celestyal network. These customers will be contacted by Celestyal or the agent that booked their travel, with their updated itineraries, lower fare (where applicable), and their exclusive free ‘Three Continents’ cruise offer, which can be redeemed by the guest over the next three years.

“Less than a week from announcing our recent acquisition and complete fleet refresh, we couldn’t help ourselves by going a little bit further for our customers. As a business, we really do take the time to listen to customer and agent network suggestions – and Italy, Croatia, and Montenegro came out on top,” said Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer.

“We really do listen and challenge ourselves to continually keep ahead of our customers’ needs,” Haslett continued. “This is why we want to reward our loyal customers by matching the promotional fares on these new sailings, and by offering a sensational free Celestyal cruise voucher as a thank you for their unwavering support. We are committed to not only our customers but also our travel partners, so will of course be preserving agent commission on all rebooked cruises.”

“We are more than finding our sea legs on a global stage and fast becoming known as a confident challenger brand,” Haslett said. “Our team is set to make waves across the industry next season, with new destinations, a completely updated fleet, a fresh new brand identity, and a renewed sense of direction.”

Guests and travel partners currently holding reservations on the updated March 2024 itineraries will be contacted by Celestyal over the coming days and re-accommodated on the updated sailings on the newly refurbished Celestyal Journey, or another suitable option. Guests that retain their booking dates on the updated itineraries in March will be eligible for the free cruise offer, which can be booked on applicable sailings over the next three years.

All agent commissions will be preserved on these retained bookings, as well as any re-accommodated bookings.

More information is available online: https://celestyal.com/us/.