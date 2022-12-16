x

December 16, 2022

Celestyal Underscores Ongoing Investment in U.S. Market by Doubling Sales Team 

December 16, 2022
By The National Herald
Kathleen Levy head shot
Kathleen Levy. (Photo: Courtesy of Celestyal)

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for cruise travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, has announced an additional two new appointments, a business development manager for the newly created South-Central U.S. region, following the split of the previous larger Central territory in two, with the North Central area continuing to be managed by Maria Triantos, based in Chicago, and a new inside sales executive. Kathleen Levy, CTC [Certified Travel Counselor], has been appointed to the position of business development manager, for the new South-Central region, based in Texas. Kristina Murphy has been appointed as inside sales executive, based in Washington state. Both Levy and Murphy will report to vice president business development, North America, Jon Grutzner.

Levy is responsible for growing Celestyal’s footprint in the South-Central region, as well as further developing the company’s distribution through key travel advisor networks, group and tour operator channels to maximize trade awareness, training and marketing in their respective territories. She will also represent the company at industry events.  Prior to joining Celestyal, Levy worked as key accounts and business development manager for Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Uniworld and Red Carnation Hotels. Levy graduated from Johnson and Wales University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in travel and tourism.

Kristina Murphy. (Photo: Courtesy of Celestyal)

Murphy will work closely with the North American business development team to provide extensive partner service and support while proactively developing a portfolio of new prospective travel advisors. Before joining Celestyal, Murphy worked as an independent travel advisor for Main Street Magic, LLC, and previously as community manager for Sparkle Athletic. She also worked as a guest services specialist for Walt Disney Company in Florida. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in communications at Washington State University and her Master of Information and Library Science from Florida State University.

“I am thrilled to have Kathleen join our business development team at this pivotal juncture as we continue to expand Celestyal’s footprint in North America. I’m equally pleased to have Kristina join our inside sales team to better serve our trade partners,” said Grutzner. “As our sales continue to increase from the U.S. and Canada and reach pre-pandemic levels, we are now even better equipped with our expanded business development team to meet the growing demand from the key North American market.” “These key appointments increase the North American business development team to 12 in just the last few months, with another two new roles remaining to be filled. We are also seeking a North American based marketing executive and a business development manager for the Pacific Northwest.”

More information is available online: https://celestyal.com/us/.



