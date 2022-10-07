Celestyal Launches New Choice Driven Pricing Model and Itineraries for 2023-24

Travel

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, is introducing a new pricing model and 2023-24 itineraries that go deeper and stay longer in the destinations it visits.

Following feedback from guests and its valued travel advisor partners, Celestyal will provide guests with more choice and a new, two-tiered pricing model. The entry-level, “inclusive” fare offers complimentary dining and select drinks with meals, entertainment, daily activities, port charges and gratuities. This entry level fare also comes with a pre-bookable shore excursion discount of $80, per person.

For those wishing to upgrade their experience, Celestyal offers an “enhanced” tier with an unlimited premium drinks package, daily hour of complimentary Wi-Fi, 25 percent discount on Specialty Dining and a pre-bookable shore excursion discount of $160, per person. There are also several additional commission earning opportunities for travel advisors and discounts for guests pre-booking various drink and shore excursions packages. “Inclusive” experiences will start as low as $339, and “Enhanced” vacations begin at $479.

Celestyal Expands Shore Time in Santorini and Mykonos; Introduces New “Legendary” Voyages to Montenegro, Turkey, and Corfu, Kos, Chios, and Samos in Greece

In response to guests’ desire to spend more time in the marquis islands of Santorini and Mykonos, Celestyal is pleased to announce that on its popular seven-night Idyllic Aegean itinerary it will now arrive early morning in Santorini for an extended whole-day opportunity to explore this unique destination, along with late departures in both Mykonos and Santorini. In addition, this itinerary will visit Thessaloniki, Crete (Heraklion), Milos in Greece, and Kusadasi (Ephesus) in Turkey. To further position itself as an immersive, multi-destination-focused company, Celestyal will continue its tradition of introducing travelers to undiscovered destinations not visited by other cruise lines.

In 2024, Celestyal will launch its new, five-night “Legendary Aegean” itinerary visiting Santorini, Rhodes and reintroducing Samos in Greece, and Constantinople in Turkey. Samos is an island steeped in legend and natural beauty, the home of the father of mathematics, Pythagoras, the astronomer, Aristarchus and the philosopher, Epicurus, and is also known for its sweet Muscat wine. Prices start at $549. The four-night “Legendary Aegean” calls upon Chios, Kos and Mykonos as well as Istanbul. New destinations on this itinerary include Chios and Kos. Chios is a hidden treasure in the Aegean, known best for its Masticha Trees, which produce the famed mastic spice, used in the production of liqueurs and desserts. The spice has been grown in Chios since the seventh century AD, and the island has received a special “designation of the origin” as a result. Kos is known for is pristine sandy beaches and rich Greek and Roman history and landmarks. Each of the new Legendary Aegean itineraries can also be enjoyed as “open-jaw” sailings between Istanbul and Athens for the first time, allowing guests to take advantage of significant and affordable air links to Turkey from North America. This new itinerary starts at $459.

The five-night “Legendary Ionian” visits Kotor in Montenegro along with Corfu and Crete (Chania Souda). Kotor is a fortified town on Montenegro’s Adriatic coast. It is characterized by winding streets and a medieval old town with Romanesque churches and charming squares. Corfu is one of the most cosmopolitan Mediterranean destinations, with a multi-cultural heritage, historic monuments, stunning natural landscape and crystal-clear waters. Chania is the second largest city of Crete and boasts an historic Venetian walled city. Prices on the new five-night Ionian itinerary start at $549. For guests who wish to stay longer and explore more, Celestyal will offer various combinations ranging from nine to 14-nights such as the “Legendary Aegean & Ionian” itinerary visiting Santorini, Rhodes, Samos, Chios, Kos, Corfu, Crete (Chania Souda) and Mykonos in Greece, Constantinople in Turkey and Kotor in Montenegro. Prices start at $1799 for 14-nights.

“We are in constant communication with our guests and our valued travel advisor partners, and they have shared with us a desire for more flexibility and customization. We also know that our core guest is more of an explorer and true traveler,” said Celestyal’s Chief Commercial Officer, Leslie Peden. “In response to this feedback we are charting a new course for Celestyal next year with a flexible pricing model that gives guests more choice and freedom in creating a truly customized vacation experience. We are also reimagining our positioning, itineraries and shore excursion experiences to be aligned with the expectations of our guests, which is none other than to immerse themselves in the destinations we serve. Being a local expert underscores our depth of destination knowledge and itineraries that take travelers to the hidden gems of the Eastern Mediterranean and stay longer in these wonderful locations so guests touring our part of the world can truly enjoy them to their fullest.”

Celestyal Also Returns to Egypt and Israel with “Three Continents” Itinerary; Features “Steps of Paul” Itinerary and Special Holiday Voyages

In 2023, Celestyal returns with its “Three Continents” seven-night itinerary calling on Greece, Turkey, Israel, Egypt and Cyprus. Prices start at $679. The “Steps of Paul “seven-night itinerary also returns in the fall of 2023 and visits Thessaloniki, Kavala and Patmos in Greece along with Constantinople, Dikili and Kusadasi in Turkey. Prices start at $1289. This will be followed by an exclusive holiday sailing in 2023, the 19-night Christmas special sailing calling on Thessaloniki, Volos, Rhodes and Crete (Greece), Smyrna, Kusadasi, Antalya, Constantinople (Turkey),Limassol (Cyprus), Alexandria (Egypt) and an overnight visit in Haifa (Israel) to spend both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the “Holy Land.” Pricing on this itinerary starts at $2,259. This can also be split into eight- or 11-night itineraries.

In fall 2024, we will also see the return of the seven-night “Eclectic Aegean” itinerary, which calls upon Istanbul, Kavala, Thessaloniki, Volos and Santorini, and this itinerary is priced starting at $679. A 14-night, special holiday voyage will also be featured with calls on Egypt, Haifa (Israel), Limassol (Cyprus), Rhodes (Greece), Volos (Greece), Thessaloniki (Greece), Constantinople (Turkey), Kavala (Greece) and Syros in Greece. Prices start at $1799. This voyage can be spit in to a seven-night itinerary.

For more information visit https://celestyal.com/us/, contact your travel agent or call +1-877-222-7405.