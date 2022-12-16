Celestyal Launches First Ever Online Training Program

General News

Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, has launched its first ever online training program, Celestyal Stars. (Photo: Celestyal)

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, has launched its first ever online training program, Celestyal Stars. The education program provides travel advisors with a ‘one-stop shop’ for all things Celestyal, featuring tools to help advisors make a Celestyal cruise booking, along with tips on how to earn additional commissions on pre-bookable items and upgrades. The program is administered by Equator Learning, a leader in developing and managing multilingual and interactive online training portals for the travel and leisure industry.

Celestyal Stars is presented in nine user-friendly immersive modules:

Online Training: helps advisors gain the knowledge necessary to create memorable Celestyal experiences for their guests. This includes details on Celestyal’s ships, Celestyal’s immersive, multi-destination focused itineraries, shore excursions, including the recently launched ‘Authentic Encounters,’ Celestyal’s intimate hands-on shore excursions and other pre-bookable add-ons and upgrades.

Competitions & Incentives: includes information on booking incentives and promotions.

Webinars: keeps advisors abreast of the latest webinar schedule.

Events: news on special events and details of where to find the Celestyal business development team over the coming months.

Industry Offers: features special advisor rates so industry partners can experience Celestyal’s famous Greek hospitality for themselves.

Current Campaigns & Offers: features all the latest promotions including the just launched ‘Wave Season’ campaign valid until February 28, 2023.

Groups: includes dedicated information and tools to sell Celestyal to the group market.

Advisor Toolbox: features brochures, excursions, deck plans and an in-depth explanation of Celestyal’s fare types.

Your Team: provides contact details on Celestyal’s North American business development team.

“We are delighted to offer our advisors this new, dedicated training tool, which will provide them with in-depth information about our product along with guidance on how to attract the right customer, communicate our key USP’s and close the sale,” said Jonathan Grutzner, vice president, business development, North America. “The advisor community is incredibly important to us, and this investment in advisor education further reinforces our commitment to this community of valued partners. I’d encourage advisors to sign up soon, complete the training course and become a Celestyal Star.”

To celebrate the launch of Celestyal Stars, the first 100 advisors to successfully complete the training program will receive a copy of Diane Kochilas’ My Greek Table cookbook. Kochilas is one of the world’s foremost experts on Greek and Mediterranean cuisine. She is the host, creator and co-producer of My Greek Table, the highly acclaimed cooking and travel show that airs nationally on PBS. Celestyal is a sponsor of the series currently airing its fourth season. All agents completing the training will become a ‘Celestyal Star’ and will be first in line for fam trips [familiarization trips] and other exclusive opportunities which will be announced in the coming year.

For more information and to register, advisors can visit: www.celestyalstars.com