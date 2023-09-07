x

September 7, 2023

Celestyal Journey Departs on Maiden Aegean Voyage

September 7, 2023
By The National Herald
Journey Piraeus
Celestyal Journey set sail on her maiden voyage around the Aegean. (Photo: Celestyal)

ATHENS – The first weekend of September saw the new North Star of the Celestyal fleet, Celestyal Journey, set sail on her maiden voyage around the Aegean, cruising in the expert hands of industry veteran, Captain Angelos Vassilakos.

Departing from Piraeus, Athens on Saturday, September 2, Celestyal Journey’s first guests enjoyed her inaugural seven-night ‘Idyllic Aegean’ itinerary continuing the company’s ethos of truly immersing guests deep into the destination culture, visiting Thessaloniki, Kusadasi, Heraklion (Crete), Santorini, Mykonos, and Milos.

Celestyal’s CEO, Chris Theophilides said: “On September 3, we successfully launched a new direction to our Celestyal product offering, as we celebrated our newest ship, Celestyal Journey, taking to the seas. It’s an extremely exciting time for us at Celestyal as we continue our investment into the fleet, with this occasion marking the start of a new chapter in the company’s vision to offer a new premium stay-in-style experience.”

To celebrate Journey’s inaugural voyage and to showcase the substantially increased premium balcony capacity onboard, Celestyal is extending its special promotion of a complimentary suite upgrade on all Journey bookings* made by October 31, for travel for the rest of the year. This includes their award-winning seven-night, ‘Three Continents’ itinerary which commences on the new ship from October 21, and the special 11-, 18- and 19-night festive sailings departing in December (on December 16 for the 11 and 19-night sailing, and December 9 for the 18-night sailing, respectively).

Detailed information regarding The Celestyal Journey’s itineraries can be found on celestyal.com and more information on the current special offers can be found online: https://celestyal.com/us/suite-dreams/ and through Celestyal’s trusted global travel partners.

*The generous superior suite upgrade will be applied to all XD, SJA,SJB bookings made during this time.

