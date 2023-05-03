Celestyal Expands Global Commercial Team with Two Senior Appointments

Tobias Klitsch joins Celestyal as vice president of global market development. (Photo: Celestyal)
ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, is continuing to invest in growing key markets with the appointment of two senior members to its commercial team. Tobias Klitsch joins as vice president of global market development, while Beth Hulett has been named global market development manager.
Klitsch has a wealth of experience and has held senior positions within the travel industry for 15 years. He joins Celestyal from PA Consulting, where as a director, he worked with organizations across the aviation and travel verticals to deliver structural change, with a view towards driving long-term growth and commercial success. Prior to that, Klitsch worked at Virgin Atlantic as director of sales strategy and development, designing and executing the airline’s global sales and account management strategy. Before joining Virgin Atlantic, he held senior leadership revenue management and sales roles at British Airways where he oversaw the airline’s ancillaries strategy.
As Celestyal’s vice president of global market development, Klitsch will work cross-functionally to design and execute Celestyal’s commercial strategy. He will also provide analytical insight and partner with sales leaders to devise the market-appropriate strategies to drive Celestyal’s growth plans. Klitsch will report directly to Celestyal’s chief commercial officer, Lee Haslett.
Beth Hulett comes to Celestyal with over eight years’ experience in the cruise industry. She joins Celestyal from Virgin Voyages where she worked with key UK partners to help drive sales in her role as sales manager. Previously, Hulett worked at Iglu.com as senior global supply manager where she helped strengthen relationships with trade partners and had a track record of delivering commercial value, implementing change and improving performance. As global market development manager, she will support Klitsch in delivering a commercial strategy to deliver value for both Celestyal and its trade partners globally. She will also support the field-based account team across all channels in identifying opportunities. Hulett will report directly to Klitsch.
“I am delighted to welcome Tobias and Beth to Celestyal. They join at an exciting time with the highly anticipated debut of our new ship, Celestyal Journey, in September. Both Tobias and Beth have a strong track record of delivering commercial value and strategic growth, which will prove invaluable as we intensify our efforts and invest in substantially broadening Celestyal’s presence in key markets and strengthening our position as the leading provider of award-winning, multi-destination vacation experiences in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean,” said Haslett.
ATHENS – With May 21 elections approaching, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and major opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras have stepped up their campaigns as polls showing the ruling party's leader widening.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In