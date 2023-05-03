Celestyal Expands Global Commercial Team with Two Senior Appointments

Society

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, is continuing to invest in growing key markets with the appointment of two senior members to its commercial team. Tobias Klitsch joins as vice president of global market development, while Beth Hulett has been named global market development manager.

Klitsch has a wealth of experience and has held senior positions within the travel industry for 15 years. He joins Celestyal from PA Consulting, where as a director, he worked with organizations across the aviation and travel verticals to deliver structural change, with a view towards driving long-term growth and commercial success. Prior to that, Klitsch worked at Virgin Atlantic as director of sales strategy and development, designing and executing the airline’s global sales and account management strategy. Before joining Virgin Atlantic, he held senior leadership revenue management and sales roles at British Airways where he oversaw the airline’s ancillaries strategy.

As Celestyal’s vice president of global market development, Klitsch will work cross-functionally to design and execute Celestyal’s commercial strategy. He will also provide analytical insight and partner with sales leaders to devise the market-appropriate strategies to drive Celestyal’s growth plans. Klitsch will report directly to Celestyal’s chief commercial officer, Lee Haslett.

Beth Hulett comes to Celestyal with over eight years’ experience in the cruise industry. She joins Celestyal from Virgin Voyages where she worked with key UK partners to help drive sales in her role as sales manager. Previously, Hulett worked at Iglu.com as senior global supply manager where she helped strengthen relationships with trade partners and had a track record of delivering commercial value, implementing change and improving performance. As global market development manager, she will support Klitsch in delivering a commercial strategy to deliver value for both Celestyal and its trade partners globally. She will also support the field-based account team across all channels in identifying opportunities. Hulett will report directly to Klitsch.

“I am delighted to welcome Tobias and Beth to Celestyal. They join at an exciting time with the highly anticipated debut of our new ship, Celestyal Journey, in September. Both Tobias and Beth have a strong track record of delivering commercial value and strategic growth, which will prove invaluable as we intensify our efforts and invest in substantially broadening Celestyal’s presence in key markets and strengthening our position as the leading provider of award-winning, multi-destination vacation experiences in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean,” said Haslett.

More information about Celestyal is available online: https://celestyal.com/us/.