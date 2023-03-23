Celestyal Cruises Presents New Cruise Ship

Travel

ATHENS – Celestyal Cruises on Wednesday officially presented its new cruise ship, ‘Celestyal Journey’, which will begin operations from September this year.

The new vessel will undergo an extensive renovation and technical maintenance worth 20 million euros, and will become the youngest cruise ship in Celestyal’s fleet, replacing ‘Celestyal Crystal’ in a seven-day cruise called “Idyllic Aegean”.

The name of the ship symbolizes exploration, discovery and progress, all of which are part of the Greek mentality and seamanship. The vessel can carry 1,200 passengers and has 630 cabins.