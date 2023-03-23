x

March 23, 2023

Celestyal Cruises Presents New Cruise Ship

March 23, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Celestyal Cruises announced the purchase of a new ship, Celestyal Experience, that will launch cruises to the Greek islands. (Photo: Celestyal Cruises)
(File Photo: Celestyal Cruises)

ATHENS – Celestyal Cruises on Wednesday officially presented its new cruise ship, ‘Celestyal Journey’, which will begin operations from September this year.

The new vessel will undergo an extensive renovation and technical maintenance worth 20 million euros, and will become the youngest cruise ship in Celestyal’s fleet, replacing ‘Celestyal Crystal’ in a seven-day cruise called “Idyllic Aegean”.

The name of the ship symbolizes exploration, discovery and progress, all of which are part of the Greek mentality and seamanship. The vessel can carry 1,200 passengers and has 630 cabins.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

