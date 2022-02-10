x

February 10, 2022

Celestyal Cruises Launches New Seaware Reservations Platform

February 10, 2022
By The National Herald
celestyal-cruises-ships
Celestyal Cruises has launched its new Seaware Reservations Platform. (Photo: Celestyal Cruises)

ATHENS – Celestyal Cruises, the award-winning, number one choice for cruise travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, on February 3 announced the launch of its new Seaware Reservations Platform. The new, dedicated travel advisor reservations platform was developed in partnership with Versonix, a leading software company dedicated to providing fully integrated, customized software solutions for the travel and leisure industry.

The Seaware Platform provides advanced CRM functionality as well as access to a greater variety of pre- and post-packages with both mandatory and optional components, rule-based pricing, payment and cancellations schedules, shore excursions and onboard experiences, as well as the ability to create customized segments, individualized itineraries, and large, family bookings. In addition, the system is fully GDPR security compliant, thereby providing ongoing confidence that clients’ personal data will be fully protected. Many advisors globally will already be familiar with this industry-leading platform, providing immediate 24/7 access to reservations with the added benefits of also being able to provide clients with direct access to their bookings.

“The release of our Seaware Reservations Platform is just one more example of our deep and ongoing commitment to our travel advisor partners,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer, Celestyal Cruises. “We have been working closely with Versonix for a year now in preparation for this release and have been engaging in ongoing conversations with many of our travel advisor partners to have a seamless transition to our new reservations platform. We are expecting a significant adoption of this new system by our travel advisor partners, placing them firmly in control of their bookings 24/7, making it even more easy to do business with Celestyal.”

“We are extremely pleased to be adding Celestyal Cruises to our growing portfolio of leading global travel brands that have benefited from Versonix’s unique Seaware reservation and revenue capabilities,” said Yuri Polissky, chief operating officer, Versonix.

In advance of the system going live this week, travel advisors currently enrolled with Celestyal received a link to Seaware’s user’s manual and tutorial videos along with their personal log-in details. For new users, please visit Celestyal.com to register for credentials in the Travel Agent Booking Area.

More information is available online: https://www.celestyalcruises.com/

