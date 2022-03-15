x

March 15, 2022

Tourism

Celestyal Cruises Appoints David Noyes as Non-Executive Chairman

March 15, 2022
By The National Herald
celestyal-cruises-ships
Celestyal Cruises has launched its new Seaware Reservations Platform. (Photo: Celestyal Cruises)

ATHENS – Celestyal Cruises, the award-winning, number one choice for cruise travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, on March 15 announced the appointment of David Noyes as non-executive chairman. The appointment, which follows a major investment from the leading global private investment firm, Searchlight Capital Partners, will further strengthen Celestyal Cruises’ evolution and growth strategy as it aims to amplify its brand globally and build upon its success to-date to renew and expand its fleet.

David Noyes. Photo: Courtesy of Celestyal Cruises

Noyes brings over 35 years of travel industry experience to the role having worked extensively in aviation, travel management and cruise, most notably with Carnival U.K. where he held the positions of chief executive officer and executive vice president – operations for P&O Cruises and Cunard. Noyes also brings wide-ranging board experience, as he currently serves as non-executive chairman of Grays of Cambridge (International) and as a non-executive director at Network Rail and London Luton Airport Operations Ltd. He also sits on the corporate advisory board for Teenage Cancer Trust.

As non-executive chairman, Noyes will provide leadership to the Celestyal Cruises’ board as well as guidance and support to Celestyal Cruises’ executive team, led by CEO, Chris Theophilides.

Commenting on his appointment, David Noyes said, “I am excited to join Celestyal Cruises and look forward to working closely with Chris and his team as we welcome back our guests this spring.  With the backing of Searchlight Capital, this is an exciting time to be joining the Celestyal team, as we look to build upon the brand’s position as the leading cruise operator in the Eastern Mediterranean offering our uniquely authentic, award-winning service and personalized experiences to our guests from around the world.”

Chris Theophilides, CEO of Celestyal Cruises, added: “We are delighted that David has joined the board as chairman, and I am confident that his experience and profound knowledge of the travel and cruise industries in particular will prove invaluable as we work towards our strategic goals of growth and fleet renewal.”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

