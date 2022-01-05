Celestyal Cruises Announces “Wave Season” Offers with Savings Up to 30% Off

Tourism

ATHENS – Celestyal Cruises, the award-winning, number one choice for cruise travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, on January 4 announced its “Escape Back to the Blue” Wave season campaign with savings up to 30 percent off select 2022 sailings booked from now through March 31. Prices start as low as $449* on the three-night “Iconic Aegean” itinerary, which is normally priced at $610, reflecting a savings of more than 25 percent.

The popular seven-night, “Idyllic Aegean” itinerary, which is normally priced at $1,500 has been reduced by more than 30 percent to just $1,019*. The three-night “Iconic Aegean” sets sail from Athens and calls upon Mykonos, Kusadasi (Turkey), Patmos, Crete (Heraklion) and Santorini. The seven-night “Idyllic Aegean” begins in Athens and visits Thessaloniki, Kusadasi (Turkey), Rhodes, Crete (Heraklion), Santorini, Mykonos and Milos. All cruises include the Celestyal All-Inclusive Experience with unlimited classic drinks, locally-inspired cuisine on-board, entertainment, select shore excursions, port, service charges and gratuities. During the “Escape Back to the Blue” campaign, children 12 years and younger sharing the same stateroom with their parents sail for free on selected sailings. Solo travelers also enjoy a reduced solo supplement on select sailings.

This year, Celestyal Cruises adds Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city, to the “Idyllic Aegean” itinerary. Celestyal is the only cruise line calling on a regular basis to the historic city of Thessaloniki. Guests have the option to join their Celestyal cruise for the first time embarking on a Sunday, benefiting from the recently announced increased airlift between key European cities and Thessaloniki.

Offers are also available on the four-night “Iconic Aegean” sailing from Athens to Mykonos, Kusadasi (Turkey), Patmos, Crete (Heraklion), Rhodes and Santorini, with prices starting at $559* compared with the regular price of $770. The seven-night “Eclectic Aegean” itinerary is also featured in the campaign, starting at $919* compared with the regular price of $1,250. This itinerary departs Athens and calls upon Istanbul in Turkey, Kavala and Thessaloniki, Volos and Santorini. Kavala is also a new stop for Celestyal. The northern, centuries-old Greek port city on the Thracian Sea, often referred to as the “blue city” due to its crystal-clear coastal waters and legendary scenic sea views from the Bay of Kavala.

Limited time, “Escape Back to the Blue” offers are also featured on Celestyal’s seven-night “Three Continents” cruise, which visits Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Turkey and Greece, starting at just $1,019* compared with $1,250. The October 15, one-time, themed seven-night “Steps of Paul” sailing, which departs Athens visits Thessaloniki, Kavala and Patmos in Greece as well as Istanbul, Dikili and Kusadasi in Turkey is priced starting at $1,299* compared with $1,500 outside of the promotional period.

For those looking to celebrate the holidays at sea, Celestyal is offering outstanding savings on its special ten-night, December 17 Christmas sailing. This unique itinerary departs Athens and visits Thessaloniki and Rhodes in Greece along with Izmir (Turkey), Egypt, Israel, and Cyprus. This special cruise gives guests a once in a lifetime experience of spending Christmas in the “Holy Land” and is priced at $1,459* compared with $1,570. Those wishing to ring in the New Year at sea can also save on Celestyal’s special eight-night, December 27 New Years’ cruise. This sailing departs Athens and visits Crete (Heraklion), Santorini, and Volos in Greece and Kusadasi and Istanbul in Turkey — just in time for Istanbul’s famous New Year’s Eve celebrations. This cruise is reduced from $1,500 to $1,299*. For those looking for a longer cruise experience, Celestyal is also including the combined 18-night special Christmas and New Years’ itinerary. The cruise begins in Athens and visits Thessaloniki, Rhodes, Crete (Heraklion), Santorini, and Volos in Greece and Izmir, Kusadasi, and Istanbul in Turkey along with Egypt, Israel, and Cyprus. This sailing is normally priced at $2,730 but starts as low as $2,529* during “Wave Season.”

Celestyal Cruises has one of the lowest solo traveler supplements in the industry and having won multiple Solo Traveler Awards, during the “Escape Back to the Blue” campaign, supplements will be further reduced to just 15 percent on select sailings.

*All prices quoted are per person, based on a double occupancy of the stateroom and are quoted in U.S. dollars. The offer is valid for new, individual bookings made between now and March 31.

For more information, visit: https://celestyal.com/us/, contact your professional Travel Advisor, or call 1-877-337-4665.