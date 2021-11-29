x

November 29, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Tourism

Celestyal Cruises and Louis Group Partner with Searchlight Capital

November 29, 2021
By The National Herald
celestyal-cruises-ships
Celestyal Cruises and Louis Group partner with Searchlight Capital to announce their strategic investment agreement. (Photo: Celestyal Cruises)

ATHENS – Celestyal Cruises, the award-winning, number one choice for cruise travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, and its parent company, Louis plc, a leading Cyprus-based tourism organization, are pleased to announce a definitive strategic investment agreement with funds managed by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P., a leading global private investment firm.

As part of the partnership, Searchlight will make an investment into a new holding company, Celestyal Holdings. This will enable Celestyal Cruises to amplify its brand globally, build upon its success to-date and expand its operational footprint whilst growing and renewing its fleet. Celestyal Cruises will continue to operate its fleet of two ships from its offices in Piraeus, Greece with its current global management team leading the business. The Louis Group will continue as a shareholder in the new holding company.

“Prior to the pandemic, Celestyal was on a fast growth trajectory, and Searchlight’s infusion of capital will propel our growth strategy and accelerate our fleet renewal plan,” said Celestyal Cruises’ CEO Chris Theophilides. “We are extremely pleased to have Searchlight as a strategic partner and are eager to join forces with them to build on our positive momentum, amplify our global brand awareness and elevate our award-winning guest experience, taking it to new heights. Our 2022 season is already looking solid and with this significant development, we are extremely excited about Celestyal’s journey ahead.”

“The cruise industry has shown a tremendous amount of resilience coming out of the pandemic, and as Greece’s major, home-porting cruise line, Celestyal has played a pivotal role in the country’s strong tourism recovery,” said Searchlight Partner Ralf Ackermann. “We are excited to support Chris and his management team and to work with the Louis Group to be involved in the next chapter of Celestyal’s growth.  We believe this partnership will help to reinforce the company’s position as the leading cruise operator in the Eastern Mediterranean region and enhance its uniquely authentic experiences and operating footprint.”

“Celestyal Cruises has always been a strong and robust regional expert, and a key component of our tourism portfolio,” said Costakis Loizou, Executive Chairman of the Louis Group. “With the added financial resources of Searchlight, Celestyal is destined for an even brighter future, and we look forward to being part of realizing Celestyal’s full potential.”

Louis plc was advised by financial advisors, Houlihan Lokey, London; legal advisors, Hill Dickinson, London and Chryses Demetriades, Cyprus; and tax advisors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Cyprus.

Searchlight was advised by legal advisors, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP; financial advisors, Alvares & Marsal; tax advisors, KPMG, insurance advisors, Lockton; and technical advisors Renaissance Shipbroking.

Celestyal Cruises has fast built an award-winning reputation and earned recognition as the number one choice for cruise travelers to the Greek Islands and East Mediterranean thanks to its regional expertise and exceptional hospitality. The company operates two vessels, each one intimate enough to provide guests with a genuine and highly personalized experience. The foundation of the company’s philosophy is built on a unique Greek heritage which combines outstanding hospitality with genuine cultural destination immersion and provides authentic, lifetime experiences both onboard and onshore.

About Searchlight Capital Partners

Searchlight is a global private investment firm with more than $9 billion in assets under management and offices in New York, London and Toronto. Searchlight seeks to invest in businesses where its long-term capital and strategic support accelerate value creation for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.searchlightcap.com.

About Louis Group

One of the leading tourism and leisure groups in Southeast Europe, Louis Group is known for consistent high-quality services, deep market insight and many years of leading experience. Founded in 1935 by the ‘father of tourism’ in Cyprus, the late Louis Loizou, the company now employs around 4,000 professionals. Applying their experience to a full spectrum of tourism services, Louis Group owns and manages hotels, restaurants, cruises and ground handling services at Cyprus international airports, as well as a range of IATA offices. Predominantly operating in Cyprus and Greece, the Group also has a growing presence worldwide.

RELATED

Wine & Spirits
Lock in: Dozens Stuck in England’s Highest Pub After Storm

LONDON — Dozens of customers who stopped for a drink at Britain's highest altitude pub got a longer stay than they bargained for, after the building was cut off by a blizzard.

Travel
Mexicans Ηope for Recovery of Monarch Butterflies
Food
Greek-Inspired Chicken Recipes for Lunch or Dinner

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Society

THESSALONIKI - A symbol of holiness around the world – but now also of some defiance against COVID-19 measures - Mt Athos has become a strange brew of monks supporting restrictions to slow the pandemic and those who don't believe in them.

Politics

ANKARA - Trying to sway international opinion against Greece, Turkey said its Coast Guard rescued 29 refugees allegedly pushed back into Turkish waters in the Aegean Sea by Greek forces.

Sciences

ATHENS - More than 130 early-career researchers, PhD candidates, and postdocs from the Foundation for Research & Technology – Hellas (FORTH) have dedicated the last five years to research through the ARCHERS program, with the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Travel

General News

Video

White House Holiday Decor Honors COVID-19 Frontline Workers

WASHINGTON — Holiday decorations unveiled Monday for Joe and Jill Biden's first White House Christmas honor frontline workers who persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings