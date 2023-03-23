Celestyal Charts New Course with New Ship: Celestyal Journey Debuts in September

Travel

ATHENS – Celestyal Cruises, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, announces the arrival of the Celestyal Journey. Following an extensive, €20 million (approximately $21 million), refurbishment and technical maintenance overhaul, Celestyal’s newest ship will set sail on September 2, 2023, taking over the Celestyal Crystal’s program, initially on its popular seven-night ‘Idyllic Aegean’ itinerary. The ship’s name symbolizes exploration, discovery and progress. The Journey embodies a spirit of ambition and adventure and a desire to take her guests further and get closer to the destinations she visits.

The Celestyal Journey is characterized by her abundant number of premium staterooms as well as their spaciousness. The 1,260-guest mid-sized vessel offers 630 staterooms, 149 of which feature balconies – three times that of the previously available balcony staterooms on Celestyal’s seven-night offering. Of the 149 balcony staterooms, 120 are Junior Suites, 28 are Grand Suites, and one is the spacious Penthouse Concept Suite. In addition, the vessel boasts 80 percent outside staterooms as well as a high guest to space ratio.

The Celestyal Journey offers guests a larger range of dining options as well, with seven one-of-a-kind venues including specialty and themed restaurants appealing to a wide array of tastes and cuisines from Mediterranean to European and Asian dishes. In addition, the Celestyal Journey will have a cooking demonstration area and an exclusive Chef’s Table venue, ideal for celebrating special occasions with friends or for private group functions. Eight bars and lounges round out the food and beverage offerings, each with its own distinctive character, providing the ideal setting to indulge in Celestyal’s signature cocktails.

The Celestyal Journey features many open deck areas, creating an overall greater sense of light and space. Expansive sundecks with two pools and two Jacuzzis offer spectacular views and connectivity with the sea, while a secluded and tranquil outdoor space, the Beach Club, will be created for exclusive use by all Grand Suite and Junior Suite guests. Guests booked in Grand Suites will also have access to Celestyal’s Concierge Service, which features a dedicated priority check-in counter, expedited embarkation and express luggage delivery service including assistance with unpacking. A dedicated Celestyal Cruises’ Concierge will be available in the exclusive-use Poseidon Lounge to assist Grand Suite guests with tailored service requests.

There is also a large, comprehensive spa, fitness and wellness area offering ocean views and two, fully-equipped conference rooms and a multi-purpose amphitheater complete with a cinema, making the Celestyal Journey perfect for meetings and incentives.

“It has always been our mission to renew and rejuvenate our fleet, and we’re thrilled to see this come to fruition with the arrival of the Celestyal Journey. She is already undergoing her extensive refurbishment program and will be deployed in a matter of just a few months,” said Celestyal Cruises’ CEO Chris Theophilides. “The Celestyal Journey will offer our guests more in the way of premium accommodations with balconies, a greater choice of dining and bar venues, public areas and open decks creating a greater sense of space. At the same time, the newest member of the Celestyal family continues our tradition of operating intimate, mid-sized vessels, allowing us to take our guests to destinations that larger ships cannot, reinforcing our in-depth regional destination knowledge and genuine, warm Greek hospitality, both of which have consistently been recognized as second to none.”

The Celestyal Journey will set sail on October 14, 2023, with the ‘Steps of Paul’ itinerary followed by the seven-night ‘Three Continents’ itinerary, visiting Greece, Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, and Turkey from October through December 2023. This will be followed by an exclusive holiday sailing, the 19-night, special Christmas sailing calling on Thessaloniki, Volos, Rhodes and Crete (Greece), Izmir, Kusadasi, Antalya, Constantinople (Turkey), Limassol (Cyprus), Alexandria (Egypt) and an overnight visit in Haifa (Israel) to spend both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the Holy Land. This can also be split into eight- or nine-night itineraries.

Special launch offers will be announced shortly, along with more insight behind the branding evolution and how the Celestyal Journey comes alive for guests both onboard and onshore. Guests currently holding reservations on the Celestyal Crystal from September 2, 2023, onwards will be contacted by Celestyal and re-accommodated on sailings on the Celestyal Journey.

More information is available online: https://www.celestyalcruises.com/.