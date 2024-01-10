Celestyal Charts New Course in Persian Gulf Region, Returns to Year-Round Sailing

Tourism

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and beyond, has announced that Celestyal Journey will visit four new countries and six new ports of call in the Persian Gulf beginning in November 2024.

The new, seven-night ‘Desert Days’ itinerary will set sail on November 9 from Doha, Qatar, and call for the first time in Bahrain, Dubai, Khasab (Oman), Sir Bani Yas Island, and Abu Dhabi. The 1,260-passenger Celestyal Journey joined the line in September of last year.

The new itinerary will run through January 18, 2025, and subsequently return as a permanent feature for the winter season.

Celestyal has also confirmed its two-ship fleet will once again operate year-round sailings, with seasonal offerings consisting of:

A winter program, running November to April from Doha on Celestyal Journey, delivering the ‘Desert Days’ itinerary with further three-, four-, five- and seven-night options. And the 1,266-passenger Celestyal Discovery – which joins the fleet this year – will deliver the ‘Three Continents’ cruise from November 2025 to March 2026, covering Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Israel, and Egypt.

Celestyal’s ‘core’ program, from April to October, with Celestyal Journey operating three itineraries: the ‘Heavenly Adriatic’ from Greece to Montenegro, Croatia, and Italy, with maiden calls at Kefalonia, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Corfu, Bari, and Katakolo. The ‘Summer Heavenly Adriatic’ also features Montenegro, Croatia, Italy, and Greece with maiden calls at Venice, and the ‘Idyllic Aegean’ voyages visiting the Greek Isles and Turkey from 2025. Celestyal Discovery will sail three and four-night ‘Iconic Aegean’ cruises from March to November.

The line previously sailed from March to December. Itineraries for 2024 and 2025 are on sale now.

Savings of up to 70 percent during Celestyal’s Winter Savings Promotion

All destinations, including the new itineraries, form part of Celestyal’s current winter savings promotion, with prices for a seven-night ‘Three Continents’ cruise covering ports in Europe, Africa, and Asia, sailing from Athens, starting from $649 per person, while a seven-night ‘Desert Days’ cruise from Doha to Bahrain, Dubai, Oman, Sir Bani Yas Island, and Abu Dhabi leads in from $609 per person.

Celestyal is also offering 50 precent off all Celestyal Plus+ Experience packages, along with reduced single supplements of 30 percent and low fares for families with children, with up to 70 percent off the third or fourth guest in a cabin.

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal said: “We come into 2024 with a completely refreshed fleet, seven new countries and 12 new global ports, on top of our much-loved Greece and Mediterranean cruise program. We do the Greek islands and beyond like no other, but we have heard from our customers that they want more destinations, more robust itineraries, and a chance to discover more with Celestyal. We are pleased to be charting a new course to seas beyond the Aegean and the Med to take our guests to new and exciting destinations as Celestyal grows into a global brand.”

“The Persian Gulf cruises deliver this, with a homeport in Doha, stops at marquee destinations such as Dubai, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi, as well as more bespoke gems in Oman and the island of Sir Bani Yas,” he continued. “We are starting the year strong and intend to keep growing and delighting our customers across 2024.”

Detailed information regarding Celestyal’s itineraries can be found on celestyal.com and more information on the current special offers can be found online: https://celestyal.com/us/deals/ (and through their trusted global travel partners) or by calling +1-877-584-2135.