x

January 10, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Tourism

Celestyal Charts New Course in Persian Gulf Region, Returns to Year-Round Sailing

January 10, 2024
By The National Herald
The skyline of Doha city center after sunset, Qatar
Impressive sunset over Doha's City Center. (Photo: Courtesy of Celestyal)

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and beyond, has announced that Celestyal Journey will visit four new countries and six new ports of call in the Persian Gulf beginning in November 2024.

The new, seven-night ‘Desert Days’ itinerary will set sail on November 9 from Doha, Qatar, and call for the first time in Bahrain, Dubai, Khasab (Oman), Sir Bani Yas Island, and Abu Dhabi. The 1,260-passenger Celestyal Journey joined the line in September of last year.

The new itinerary will run through January 18, 2025, and subsequently return as a permanent feature for the winter season.

Celestyal has also confirmed its two-ship fleet will once again operate year-round sailings, with seasonal offerings consisting of:

  • A winter program, running November to April from Doha on Celestyal Journey, delivering the ‘Desert Days’ itinerary with further three-, four-, five- and seven-night options. And the 1,266-passenger Celestyal Discovery – which joins the fleet this year – will deliver the ‘Three Continents’ cruise from November 2025 to March 2026, covering Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Israel, and Egypt.
  • Celestyal’s ‘core’ program, from April to October, with Celestyal Journey operating three itineraries: the ‘Heavenly Adriatic’ from Greece to Montenegro, Croatia, and Italy, with maiden calls at Kefalonia, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Corfu, Bari, and Katakolo. The ‘Summer Heavenly Adriatic’ also features Montenegro, Croatia, Italy, and Greece with maiden calls at Venice, and the ‘Idyllic Aegean’ voyages visiting the Greek Isles and Turkey from 2025. Celestyal Discovery will sail three and four-night ‘Iconic Aegean’ cruises from March to November.

The line previously sailed from March to December. Itineraries for 2024 and 2025 are on sale now.

One of the khors (fjords) in Musandam, Oman, east of the village of Khasab. (Photo: Courtesy of Celestyal)

Savings of up to 70 percent during Celestyal’s Winter Savings Promotion

All destinations, including the new itineraries, form part of Celestyal’s current winter savings promotion, with prices for a seven-night ‘Three Continents’ cruise covering ports in Europe, Africa, and Asia, sailing from Athens, starting from $649 per person, while a seven-night ‘Desert Days’ cruise from Doha to Bahrain, Dubai, Oman, Sir Bani Yas Island, and Abu Dhabi leads in from $609 per person.

Celestyal is also offering 50 precent off all Celestyal Plus+ Experience packages, along with reduced single supplements of 30 percent and low fares for families with children, with up to 70 percent off the third or fourth guest in a cabin.

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal said: “We come into 2024 with a completely refreshed fleet, seven new countries and 12 new global ports, on top of our much-loved Greece and Mediterranean cruise program. We do the Greek islands and beyond like no other, but we have heard from our customers that they want more destinations, more robust itineraries, and a chance to discover more with Celestyal. We are pleased to be charting a new course to seas beyond the Aegean and the Med to take our guests to new and exciting destinations as Celestyal grows into a global brand.”

Manama, Bahrain, colorful sunrise over world trade center and city buildings with reflection from Bahrain bay. (Photo: Courtesy of Celestyal)

“The Persian Gulf cruises deliver this, with a homeport in Doha, stops at marquee destinations such as Dubai, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi, as well as more bespoke gems in Oman and the island of Sir Bani Yas,” he continued. “We are starting the year strong and intend to keep growing and delighting our customers across 2024.”

Detailed information regarding Celestyal’s itineraries can be found on celestyal.com and more information on the current special offers can be found online: https://celestyal.com/us/deals/ (and through their trusted global travel partners) or by calling +1-877-584-2135.

RELATED

Food
Not Your Mother’s Grilled Cheese Sandwich: World’s Most Expensive Menu Items To Try

Since 2014, New York City's Serendipity 3 restaurant has offered customers the world's most expensive sandwich: a grilled cheese with a $214 price tag.

Tourism
Discover the Town That Embodies the Dream of Martin Luther King Sr.
Food
Plant-Forward, Organic, and Gut-Friendly: Innovative Baking Trends for 2024

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Sprawling Storm Wallops US with Tornado Reports, Damage and Heavy Snow, Closing Roads and Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A sprawling storm hit the South with tornado warnings and high winds that blew roofs off homes, flipped over campers and tossed about furniture in Florida on Tuesday.

ATHENS - Residents of Nagorno-Karabakh who were forced out of the region after Armenia was defeated in a brief war by Azerbaijan after a short war in 2020 will be getting some financial assistance from Greece.

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks are not only unbeaten with OG Anunoby, they are dominant when their new forward is on the floor.

NEW YORK – The New York post has shined a spotlight on the Catsimatidis family as “billionaire business mogul John Catsimatidis promoted his 30-year-old son to president and chief operating officer of the $7 billion Red Apple Group, which has a vast empire that spans media, real estate, fossil fuels, and the Gristedes and D’Agostino’s grocery chains in New York City,” according to an article by Lisa Fickenscher.

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and beyond, has announced that Celestyal Journey will visit four new countries and six new ports of call in the Persian Gulf beginning in November 2024.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.