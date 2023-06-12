x

June 12, 2023

Celestyal Appoints Janet Parton to VP Business Development UK, Europe & Australia

June 12, 2023
By The National Herald
Janet Parton
Janet Parton. Photo: Courtesy of Celestyal

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, continues to invest and expand in key markets with the appointment of Janet Parton to the new role of Vice President, Business Development – UK, Europe & Australia.

Parton has a wealth of experience having spent over 20 years in the travel industry working across a number of sectors including cruise, tour operations and retail. She currently chairs the CLIA Specialist Cruise Committee and is a member of the ATAS Trade Engagement Committee. Parton joins from the Globus Family of Brands where she was Sales & Marketing Director for Cosmos and Avalon Waterways as well as part of the Executive Team. Prior to that she was Head of Sales UK & ROI for MSC Cruises.

Within her new role, Parton’s primary focus will be on developing and executing the strategic business development plan for her designated region of responsibility, and ensuring its accurate, effective and efficient implementation in order to support Celestyal’s business growth and profitability. She will also position and build the UK, European and Australian distribution to support the business as a tour provider of multi-destination rich itineraries.

Lee Haslett, Celestyal’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “I am delighted to welcome Janet to Celestyal, and I am confident that her strong business development and leadership skills, along with a keen commercial sense and a proven track record of leading and motivating high performing teams in the travel sector, will prove invaluable as we continue to broaden our presence in key markets.”

“Celestyal is a company with huge ambition, and I’m relishing the opportunity to help achieve their objectives of increasing their presence in key international markets as well as consolidating their position as the leading provider of the award-winning, multi-destination vacation experiences in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean,” said Parton.

More information about Celestyal is available online: https://celestyal.com/us/.

