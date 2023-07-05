x

July 5, 2023

Celestyal Appoints Anna Gregori to New Position of VP Brand & Customer Journey

July 5, 2023
By The National Herald
Anna Gregori Celestyal
Anna Gregori. Photo: Celestyal

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, continues to invest in – and expand – its senior team with the appointment of Anna Gregori to the new position of Vice President Brand & Customer Journey.

Gregori brings a wealth of experience to her new role having previously headed up global commercial transformation and marketing teams at Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. More recently she has worked as a Partner at several consultancies and communications agencies where she successfully implemented strategies that transformed them into high-margin strategic marketing firms.

In this newly created position, Gregori’s primary focus will be on building the global brand, one which resonates deeply with consumers and aligns with Celestyal’s ambitious strategic vision. Drawing upon her expertise in marketing, brand, customer experience and commercial transformation, she will lead the teams to build an optimal brand and product portfolio, creating impactful brand assets and campaigns, collaborating closely with the business and its partners to drive execution at all levels.

“I am delighted to welcome Anna to Celestyal and am confident that her vast experience, expertise and creativity will prove invaluable in helping us build a connected strategy and stronger brand experience as we head towards the highly anticipated launch of the Celestyal Journey,” said Lee Haslett, Celestyal’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the travel industry and joining Celestyal at such an exciting and pivotal time. I am looking forward to helping the company deliver on its transformational agenda and consolidate its position as the leading provider of the award-winning, multi-destination holiday experiences in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean,” added Gregori.

Gregori will be based in the UK and will report directly to Lee Haslett.

Celestyal has fast built an award-winning reputation and recognition as the number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and East Mediterranean thanks to its regional expertise and exceptional hospitality. The company operates two vessels, each one intimate enough to provide guests with a genuine and highly personalized experience. The foundation of the company’s philosophy is built on a unique Greek heritage which combines outstanding hospitality with genuine cultural destination immersion and provides authentic, lifetime experiences both onboard and onshore.

More information is available online: https://celestyal.com/us/.

Video

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

