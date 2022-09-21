x

September 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 79ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Travel

Celestyal Announces Removal of COVID-19 Protocols for 2023 Season

September 21, 2022
By The National Herald
Celestyal Cruises boat
Celestyal is the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean. Photo: Celestyal Cruises

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, has announced the removal of its COVID-19 vaccination, proof of COVID recovery and pre-departure testing requirements for all guests on sailings commencing on or after March 2, 2023, unless required by local regulations.

All Celestyal crew members will continue to be fully-vaccinated, and the company encourages guests aged 12 and over to be fully-vaccinated. Regardless of vaccination status, Celestyal will continue to recommend that all guests get tested at their convenience prior to travel to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience.  Testing results will no longer be required to board Celestyal’s ships. For the remainder of 2022, Celestyal will maintain current, relaxed protocols, which were previously announced.

“The health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve is our top priority and we continue to monitor and adjust to the evolving global situation,” said Celestyal’s Chief Commercial Officer, Leslie Peden. “Our crew will continue to maintain our stringent hygiene protocols based upon the most up-to-date guidelines from the European Healthy Gateways, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and Greek health authorities. We look forward to welcoming all guests for the immersive experience that we are known for as we explore the unique destinations of the Greek Islands and Eastern Mediterranean.”

Celestyal’s health and safety measures are continuously evaluated and adjusted based on new and updated prevention, therapeutics and mitigation measures.

For more information visit https://celestyal.com/us/, contact your travel agent or call +1-877-222-7405.

RELATED

Travel
Direct Flights from USA to Greece Extended into Winter Months

ATHENS - The positive messages for tourism in Greece from the US market were mentioned by the representatives of the three largest American airlines at the "Travel Leaders" economic-development forum organised in Lagonisi, Attica with the participation of the major tour operators from all over the world.

Travel
Liz Weston: 6 New Rules for Smarter European Travel
Travel
How to Travel for Less: Insights from Veteran Travel Hackers

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Kentucky School Shooter Seeks Parole in High-Stakes Hearing

PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will go before the state parole board on Tuesday in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings