Celestyal Announces Acquisition of New Ship

General News

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, is delighted to confirm the acquisition of a new vessel.

Originally built as the Ryndam for Holland America Line and more recently operating for P&O Australia, the 1,260-guest Celestyal Journey will undergo an extensive, €20 million (approximately $21 million), refurbishment and technical maintenance overhaul before entering service.

“While the global events of the past few years have placed our growth plans on pause, the positive industry outlook along with strong bookings for the coming season, provides Celestyal with the opportunity to recommence the process of renewing our fleet with new vessels,” said Chris Theophilides, CEO. “In addition to her expansive open decks, numerous bar and dining options as well as spacious public areas and staterooms, the Celestyal Journey provides our guests with a significant increase in premium and balcony staterooms, which continue to be in high demand on all of our voyages. We look forward to welcoming her to the Celestyal fleet!’’

The Celestyal Journey will undergo its capital expenditure program in the wider Piraeus ship repair zone area. Details regarding the onboard experience and itineraries will be forthcoming.

More information about Celestyal is available online: https://celestyal.com/us/.