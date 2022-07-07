x

July 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week's Paper

Church

Celebration of Saints Peter and Paul at St. Peter Community in the Bronx

July 7, 2022
By Despina Afentouli
St. Peter feast BX_Despina Afentouli 5
At the community of Saint Peter the Apostle in the Bronx, NY, left to right: Anastasia Katehis, Anastasia Afentouli, Nitsa Natsis, Fr. Vasilios Louros, Fr. John Paizis, Fr. Nikolas Delaveris, Evangelos Zervoudis, Nikos Katehis, and Miltiadis Afentoulis. Photo: TNH/ Despina Afentouli

BRONX, NY – The Community of Saint Peter in the Bronx celebrated the feast of Saints Peter and Paul on June 29.

A solemn Divine Liturgy was held with Artoklasia presided over by Rev. Fr. Economos John Paizis, with Zoodohos Peghe community in the Bronx presiding priest Rev. Fr. Economos Vasilios Louros, and Prophet Elias in Yonkers, NY presiding priest Rev. Presbyter Nikolas Delaveris.

During his sermon, Fr. Paizis referred to the honorable presence of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America on June 26 and His Grace Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos on June 28 at the community of St. Peter. He also spoke with The National Herald, expressing his joy at being present on the occasion of the feast of Saints Peter and Paul in the said community and shared his best wishes “with health and joy” for all including all those celebrating their name day.

Fr. John Paizis during his sermon on June 29 at St. Peter the Apostle Greek Orthodox Church in the Bronx, NY. Photo: TNH/ Despina Afentouli

St. Peter Parish Council President Nicholas Katehis spoke with TNH, thanking the priests who officiated, in the context of the feast of Saints Peter and Paul, as well as the faithful who honored the community of Saint Peter with their presence and wished them all the best.

Agia Elpis Philoptochos Society President Dora Kehagias also spoke with TNH, expressing her thanks for the honor of everyone’s presence and her best wishes to all as well.

Among those present was Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate Stylianos (Steve) Zervoudis.

Finally, a reception followed in the community’s Steve Zervoudis Hall.

Left to right: Fr. Vasilios Louros, Fr. Ioannis Paizis, Fr. Nikolas Delaveris, and Parish Council President Nikos Katehis during the Artoklasia service at St. Peter the Apostle Church in the Bronx. Photo: TNH/ Despina Afentouli
The Divine Liturgy with Artoklasia was held in the community of Saint Peter the Apostle in the Bronx, New York, on the occasion of the feast of Saints Peter and Paul on June 29. Photo: TNH/ Despina Afentouli
The Divine Liturgy with Artoklasia was held in the community of Saint Peter the Apostle in the Bronx, New York, on the occasion of the feast of Saints Peter and Paul on June 29. Photo: TNH/ Despina Afentouli

The National Herald

