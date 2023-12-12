x

December 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

General News

Celebration for the Renovation Dormition of the Theotokos in Somerville Massachusetts

December 12, 2023
By Theodore Kalmoukos
ΑΝΑΚΑΙΝΙΣΗ-ΚΟΙΜΗΣΗ-ΣΟΜΕΡΒΙΛ-1
His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston is accompanied by Father Antonios Tantilyan, Nikos Sarantopoulos, president of the parish council Diane Karavitis, and Nicholas Tsakos. (Photo provided by Dormition of Somervile/ARETI BRATSIS)

BOSTON – The historic community of the Dormition of the Theotokos in Somerville, MA, celebrated the complete renovation of its sacred nave and the entire community complex, in the presence of Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, who officiated over the Divine Liturgy. The Metropolitan bestowed the ecclesiastical ‘offikion’ of ‘Economos’ upon the presiding priest, Fr. Anthony Tantilyan, and tonsured nine readers from the community’s children who assist the priest during the Divine Liturgy and Holy Services.

During his sermon, Metropolitan Methodios expressed warm words of praise and the commendation of the Metropolis of Boston towards all contributors to the renovation of the church and other buildings. He emphasized, “I wholeheartedly congratulate you on this imposing architectural renovation, which, however, must be followed by the spiritual renewal of the parish.” He noted that “efforts should be made by everyone to bring back to the community those who were members for many years but distanced themselves from it.”

From the fundraising dinner of the Dormition of the Theotokos community in Somerville in support of the renovation of its building complex. Metropolitan Methodios and Consul General Symeon Tegos appear in the photo. (Photo provided by Dormition of Somervile/ARETI BRATSIS)

A banquet took place in the renovated community hall during which Metropolitan Methodios presented the George Dilboy humanitarian medal to those responsible for fundraising for the renovation: Nikolaos Tsakos, the president of the parish council Diane Karavitis, and the president and executive director of Credit Union Bank, Nikolaos Sarantopoulos, for their leadership and decisive roles in the achievement of the renovation. The Consul General of Greece in Boston, Symeon Tegos, was also present at the dinner.

The entire effort of planning, fundraising, and construction for the renovation lasted seven years. One of the community members who has worked silently and quietly for many years is Evangelos Kechris, who served as president and is currently the assistant treasurer.

Metropolitan of Boston Methodios conferred the ‘offikion’ of ‘Oikonomos’ on Fr. Anthony Tantilyan. (Photo provided by Dormition of Somervile/ARETI BRATSIS)

The Dormition community of Somerville, which traces its history back to 1916, when it was founded by pioneering Greek immigrants, which later included many refugees from Asia Minor, specifically from Alatsata and Chesme near Smyrna, celebrated the opening of its first church at 5 Bow Street, in the well-known Union Square. It has experienced periods of glory and growth, reaching up to 750 families.

Until the 1950s, there was a populous and vibrant Greek neighborhood around church, with transplants from various parts of Greece.

Somerville is located near Boston.

Commemorative photo of the altar boys of the Dormition community in Somerville with Metropolitan Methodios. Father Antonios Tantilyan also is seen. (Photo provided by Dormition of Somervile/ARETI BRATSIS)

RELATED

Culture
Archbishop Makarios of Australia Publishes Book

SYDNEY – The new book by Archbishop Makarios of Australia, titled ‘The Ecumenical Patriarchate - Leading and Suffering Church’, has been released by the well-known and historical publishing House Livanis in Athens.

Culture
HFS USA Presented Maria by Callas at MoMI with Talk by Nicholas Gage
United States
Spotlight of Greek Banking Sector at the Capital Link Forum in NY

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

From Urchin Crushing to Lab-Grown Kelp, Efforts to Save California’s Kelp Forests Show Promise

CASPAR BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A welding hammer strapped to her wrist, Joy Hollenback slipped on blue fins and swam into the churning, chilly Pacific surf one fall morning to do her part to save Northern California's vanishing kelp forests.

BOSTON – The historic community of the Dormition of the Theotokos in Somerville, MA, celebrated the complete renovation of its sacred nave and the entire community complex, in the presence of Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, who officiated over the Divine Liturgy.

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) had a great turnout on December 10 for its screening of the documentary Maria by Callas, presented in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the legendary Greek-American opera singer.

NEW YORK – The belief that Greek banks are now in a much more attractive and advantageous position, leaving the climate of uncertainty behind them, was expressed by the speakers on panel at the 25th Capital Link Investment Forum in New York.

ATHENS - Athens’ AEK renowned soccer club has lost a second legend this year with the death of Kostas Nestoridis, 93, seven months after the passing of Mimis Papaioannou, the two forming arguably the greatest duo Greece ever had.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.