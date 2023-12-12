Celebration for the Renovation Dormition of the Theotokos in Somerville Massachusetts

General News

His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston is accompanied by Father Antonios Tantilyan, Nikos Sarantopoulos, president of the parish council Diane Karavitis, and Nicholas Tsakos. (Photo provided by Dormition of Somervile/ARETI BRATSIS)

BOSTON – The historic community of the Dormition of the Theotokos in Somerville, MA, celebrated the complete renovation of its sacred nave and the entire community complex, in the presence of Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, who officiated over the Divine Liturgy. The Metropolitan bestowed the ecclesiastical ‘offikion’ of ‘Economos’ upon the presiding priest, Fr. Anthony Tantilyan, and tonsured nine readers from the community’s children who assist the priest during the Divine Liturgy and Holy Services.

During his sermon, Metropolitan Methodios expressed warm words of praise and the commendation of the Metropolis of Boston towards all contributors to the renovation of the church and other buildings. He emphasized, “I wholeheartedly congratulate you on this imposing architectural renovation, which, however, must be followed by the spiritual renewal of the parish.” He noted that “efforts should be made by everyone to bring back to the community those who were members for many years but distanced themselves from it.”

A banquet took place in the renovated community hall during which Metropolitan Methodios presented the George Dilboy humanitarian medal to those responsible for fundraising for the renovation: Nikolaos Tsakos, the president of the parish council Diane Karavitis, and the president and executive director of Credit Union Bank, Nikolaos Sarantopoulos, for their leadership and decisive roles in the achievement of the renovation. The Consul General of Greece in Boston, Symeon Tegos, was also present at the dinner.

The entire effort of planning, fundraising, and construction for the renovation lasted seven years. One of the community members who has worked silently and quietly for many years is Evangelos Kechris, who served as president and is currently the assistant treasurer.

The Dormition community of Somerville, which traces its history back to 1916, when it was founded by pioneering Greek immigrants, which later included many refugees from Asia Minor, specifically from Alatsata and Chesme near Smyrna, celebrated the opening of its first church at 5 Bow Street, in the well-known Union Square. It has experienced periods of glory and growth, reaching up to 750 families.

Until the 1950s, there was a populous and vibrant Greek neighborhood around church, with transplants from various parts of Greece.

Somerville is located near Boston.