Celebrating Year One of a Hemodynamic Laboratory in Thessaloniki

From left to right: Dr. V. Vassilikos, 3rd Cardiology Clinic Director, Deputy Minister of Health Marios Themistokleous, SNF COO Panos Papoulias and SNF Global Health Initiative Grant Manager Elianna Konialis during the visit at Ippokrateio General Hospital. (Source: SNF)

THESSALONIKI – The Hemodynamic Laboratory at Ippokrateio General Hospital of Thessaloniki recently celebrated its first anniversary. To mark the occasion, a special event was held with Deputy Minister of Health Marios Themistocleous, 4rd Regional Health Care Authority CEO Dimitris Tsalikakis, Head of the Aristotle University School of Medicine Kyriakos Anastasiades, Hospital Administrator Nikos Antonakis, 3rd Cardiology Clinic Director and project manager Vassilis Vassilikos, and representatives of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Renovation of the hospital facilities and the procurement of medical equipment for the Hemodynamic Laboratory and the Coronary Unit of Ippokrateio General Hospital of Thessaloniki, completed in 2022, were carried out with a grant from SNF. The new Hemodynamic Unit has significantly upgraded the quality of health services available to cardiac patients at the hospital.

This grant builds on SNF’s longstanding support for the hospital, including for the renovation of the Clinical Cardiology Department and the renovation and outfitting of the Second Pediatric Clinic. Increasing access to quality health care for all remains a major focus for SNF through our ongoing Global Health Initiative (GHI).

Source: SNF