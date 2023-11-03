x

November 3, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Health

Celebrating Year One of a Hemodynamic Laboratory in Thessaloniki

November 3, 2023
By The National Herald
aimodinamiko
From left to right: Dr. V. Vassilikos, 3rd Cardiology Clinic Director, Deputy Minister of Health Marios Themistokleous, SNF COO Panos Papoulias and SNF Global Health Initiative Grant Manager Elianna Konialis during the visit at Ippokrateio General Hospital. (Source: SNF)

THESSALONIKI – The Hemodynamic Laboratory at Ippokrateio General Hospital of Thessaloniki recently celebrated its first anniversary. To mark the occasion, a special event was held with Deputy Minister of Health Marios Themistocleous, 4rd Regional Health Care Authority CEO Dimitris Tsalikakis, Head of the Aristotle University School of Medicine Kyriakos Anastasiades, Hospital Administrator Nikos Antonakis, 3rd Cardiology Clinic Director and project manager Vassilis Vassilikos, and representatives of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Renovation of the hospital facilities and the procurement of medical equipment for the Hemodynamic Laboratory and the Coronary Unit of Ippokrateio General Hospital of Thessaloniki, completed in 2022, were carried out with a grant from SNF. The new Hemodynamic Unit has significantly upgraded the quality of health services available to cardiac patients at the hospital.

This grant builds on SNF’s longstanding support for the hospital, including for the renovation of the Clinical Cardiology Department and the renovation and outfitting of the Second Pediatric Clinic. Increasing access to quality health care for all remains a major focus for SNF through our ongoing Global Health Initiative (GHI).

Source: SNF

RELATED

Health
Fall Back: How Daylight Saving Time Can Seriously Affect Your Health

CHICAGO (AP) — Brunch dates and flag football games might be a little easier to get to this Sunday, when phones grace early-risers with an extra hour of rest before alarm clocks go off.

HEALTH & SCIENCE
Modern Medicine Has its Scientific Roots in the Middle Ages − how the Logic of Vulture Brain Remedies and Bloodletting Lives on Today
Science
SNF Brain Insight Lecture Explores How the Brain Directs Behaviors

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.