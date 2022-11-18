x

November 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Food

Celebrating the Festive Season

November 18, 2022
By Eleni Sakellis
krakenimages-Thanksgiving-unsplash
A Thanksgiving toast. (Photo by krakenimages, via Unsplash)

As the holiday season is once again upon us, it is a perfect time to reflect on the true meaning of the season. This year, as we return to more normal types of gatherings following the pandemic, hopefully we appreciate the season even more and especially the wonderful gift of spending time, in person, with the ones we love.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we should all count our blessings and be thankful for our family and friends. Sharing good food and wine with family and friends can mean more than the elaborate gifts we might receive this holiday season. Taking the time to share moments together and make memories that will last a lifetime is something we should never take for granted. It can be tough to put the phones away, but give it a try this year, at least for a little while. You can always share your photos later on your social media and include all the parties and holiday dinners you attend. The best gifts are often the time and attention of our loved ones.

Thanksgiving also reminds many to volunteer to help the less fortunate, but there are poor and suffering people all year round. Making time to help others helps put things into perspective for many people.

It would be wise to remember Epicurus: “Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for.” For those in search of more modern philosophy: “Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.” – Oprah Winfrey.

Giving thanks is a part of the daily practice in the Greek Orthodox Christian tradition, though we may sometimes forget to be thankful. It might even be a good idea for some of us to write down the things we are thankful for every day and get into the habit of seeing the glass half full instead of half empty.

Studies have shown that a positive attitude has great impact on a person’s health. The Mayo Clinic lists increased life span, lower rates of depression, lower levels of distress, greater resistance to the common cold, and reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease among the health benefits of positive thinking. A “glass half empty” person can actually retrain his or her brain and become a more positive person with daily effort.

At times, we can be our own harshest critic. When faced with challenges, we say “I can’t because I’ve never done this before,” when we should say “I will try and learn something new.” Giving yourself permission to laugh or even just smile during difficult times can also make a difference. Along with eating right and exercising, a positive outlook and being thankful can help us live longer, healthier lives so we can enjoy the time we share with our loved ones and make the world a better place. It also helps to remember, like the cheeky memes online say, the glass is refillable.

Happy Thanksgiving!

RELATED

Food
Recipes and Drinks Featuring Ouzo

The traditional way to enjoy ouzo is accompanied by friends sharing a variety of mezedes, appetizers that usually add up to more than a meal anyway.

Food
Chocolate Recipes Made with ION Products
Travel
Far from Greece, SFO Ranks Top USA Airport; JFK, and Newark, Not So High

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

BOSTON – Members of the academic community of Boston attended the lecture with the theme ‘The Greek Language Face to Face with the Successive Crises over the Last Twelve Years’ at the Maliotis Cultural Center.

The environment ministry on Friday welcomed the release of an EY report showing that Greece is becoming one of the more attractive countries for investments in clean energy, based on its semi-annual Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI 60) Greece ranked 16th in the latest EY RECAI 60, while it ranked second worldwide based on countries’ performance adjusted for their GDP size , according to the latest edition of EY’s survey.

I can’t keep it a secret – or as a Greek quote says ‘ηλίου φαεινότερο’, meaning ‘it is as obvious as the sun’.

I have always wondered what soft power looks like in international relations.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.