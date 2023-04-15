x

April 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Literature

Celebrating National Poetry Month and Cavafy

April 15, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
A photograph of the poet Constantine P. Cavafy from the Cavafy Archive. (Photo: Cavafy Archive Onassis Foundation)
A photograph of the poet Constantine P. Cavafy from the Cavafy Archive. (Photo: Cavafy Archive Onassis Foundation)

April is National Poetry Month and this year April 29 marks the 160th birthday of one of the most renowned Greek poets Constantine Cavafy who was born in Alexandria, Egypt in 1863.

His family was originally from Constantinople, but business interests took the family to Alexandria and also to England where the family lived for a few years before returning to Egypt. The outbreak of the Anglo-Egyptian War of 1882 led the family to a brief stay in Constantinople. Afterwards, Cavafy returned to Alexandria where he remained for the rest of his life.

He worked as a journalist and at the Ministry of Public Works of Egypt, but began publishing his poems in 1891 mostly for his friends. His style was not particularly well-received in the literary circles of mainland Greece when novelist, journalist, playwright and critic Gregorios Xenopoulos first introduced Cavafy’s work to Athens in 1903. It took 20 years for Cavafy’s work to gain popularity and many post-Catastrophe writers found inspiration in the poems of the multilingual Cavafy. In addition to Greek, Cavafy spoke English, French, and some Italian, but his poems were all written in Greek. The influence of Hellenism and Hellenic culture is profound in his poems. He died in 1933 on his 70th birthday, largely unknown as a poet until the publication in 1935 of the anthology of his work, titled Poems.

Complete Poems by C.P. Cavafy, translated by Daniel Mendelsohn. (Photo: Amazon)

The Cavafy Archive is available online in Greek and English. The most recent English translation by award-winning author, critic, and translator Daniel Mendelsohn, Complete Poems by C.P. Cavafy, was published in 2012 and is available in the original two-vlume edition as well as in a single volume paperback which can be found online and in bookstores and libraries.

For those interested in reading his life story, Cavafy: A Biography by Robert Liddell is available online. Also available is the travel guide Alexandria: A History and Guide by E.M. Forster who knew Cavafy. The book was first published in 1922 and is in many ways an introduction of Cavafy to the English-speaking world. The translation of Cavafy’s ‘The God Abandons Antony’ is the first Cavafy poem to appear in print in English in Forster’s guidebook. Forster wrote the book after spending four years in Alexandria during the First World War.

The Canon: The Original One Hundred and Fifty-Four Poems, published by Harvard University in the Hellenic Studies Series is a bilingual English and Greek edition, translated by Stratis Haviaras, and with a foreword written by renowned Irish poet Seamus Heaney. The bilingual editions demonstrate how well Cavafy’s poems work in translation, with their universal themes and international aspect, reminding us how very cosmopolitan the city of Alexandria once was with its residents from all over the world and especially its resident Greek population.

This year, the Onassis Foundation’s multi-disciplinary, multi-venue ‘Archive of Desire’: A Festival Inspired by the Poet C.P. Cavafy, presented in collaboration with National Sawdust, takes place April 28-May 6, honoring Cavafy’s far-reaching legacy and ongoing relevance by illustrating his work’s ability to spark creativity and imagination across a wide range of art forms. More information is available online: https://bit.ly/41cDhEk.

RELATED

Cinema
Clint Eastwood Set to Direct ‘Juror No. 2’ for Warner Bros.

NEW YORK — Clint Eastwood is getting back in the director's chair.

Arts
Zimbabwe’s Aspiring Female Artists Still ‘Frowned Upon’
Arts
‘Maisel’ Costumes Enhance Storytelling with Boldness, Color

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.