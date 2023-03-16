Celebrate Women’s History Month March 26 with Patchwork Screening at MoMI

Events

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) celebrates Women’s History Month with the screening of Patchwork on Sunday, March 26 at 3 PM at the Museum of the Moving Image, 35th Avenue at 37th Street in Astoria, part of Always on Sunday: Greek Film Series.

The film features an award-winning performance by Angeliki Papoulia, about a woman coming to terms with her ambiguous feelings about motherhood.

Directed by Petros Charalambous, the film is in Greek with English subtitles.

Watch the film trailer on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3Lvjnzw.

Tickets available online: https://bit.ly/3mPkj7k.

Exclusive interviews with Greek women filmmakers are also available for free on the HFS YouTube channel. Now showing, Mimi Denissi discussing her most recent triumph, Smyrna, My Beloved: https://bit.ly/42fMD2Z.