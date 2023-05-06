x

May 6, 2023

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Greek Brunch Favorites

May 6, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
colin-michel-brunch-unsplash
Brunch. Photo by Colin Michel, via Unsplash

This year, celebrate Mother’s Day by spending time with mom and enjoying some delicious Greek-inspired brunch favorites, just in case you haven’t already made reservations, of course. Moms and everyone will enjoy the following recipes for any weekend brunch.

Greek Yogurt and Nut Muffins

1/4 cup light brown sugar
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/4 cups finely chopped nuts such as almonds, pecans, or walnuts
2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 pinch Greek sea salt
1/2 cup sugar
1 egg
1/3 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil
1 cup Greek yogurt
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Pancakes with berries. Photo by Joshua Ryder, via Unsplash

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper baking cups and set aside. Mix the brown sugar, cinnamon, and nuts together in a small bowl and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, olive oil, yogurt, and the vanilla extract until well combined. Add the egg mixture to the flour mixture and stir using rubber spatula until just combined. A few lumps in the batter are fine. Place two tablespoons of the batter in each of the 12 paper-lined muffin cups, top with a teaspoon of the sugar and cinnamon mixture, and then add a tablespoon more of the batter to cover the sugar and cinnamon mixture. Bake in the preheated oven for about 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Orange and Walnut Pancakes

Muffins. Photo by Alina Karpenko, via Unsplash

1 cup all-purpose, unbleached flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
A pinch of Greek sea salt
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated orange zest
1 cup orange juice
2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil
1 large egg, beaten
1/2 cup chopped walnuts

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, sugar, and orange zest. Make a well in the center, add the orange juice, olive oil, and the egg, mix until just combined. Fold in the chopped walnuts. Heat a nonstick griddle or frying pan until hot. Pour batter onto hot, lightly greased griddle, about two tablespoons at a time for small pancakes or up to 1/4 cup for large pancakes. When bubbly and edges look dry, flip and continue cooking until golden brown. Serve immediately with syrup and your choice of fresh berries, if preferred.

Eggs with Spinach and Feta

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil
2-3 green onions, diced
Pinch Greek sea salt
4 cups fresh baby spinach, chopped
2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill, optional
8 large eggs, beaten
1/4 cup crumbled feta, Dodoni
Freshly ground pepper to taste
4 whole wheat pitas (5-inch), cut in triangles and toasted

Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and salt and cook until translucent. Add the spinach and cook until it wilts, stirring occasionally. Add the dill, if using, along with the eggs and cook, stirring the eggs as they set, until soft curds form and are just moist, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the feta and pepper and cook until set. Divide the egg mixture among the toasted pitas and serve immediately.

