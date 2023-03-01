x

Cavusoglu Expresses his Condolences to Greece

March 1, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Mevlut Cavusoglu
FILE - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks at a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

ATHENS – In a phone call on Wednesday, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed to Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias his condolences over the tragic railway accident in Tempi.

Dendias thanked his counterpart for his solidarity at this difficult moment, the Greek foreign ministry posted on Twitter.

Von der Leyen: The whole of Europe is mourning with you

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, stated: “My thoughts are with the people of Greece after the terrible train accident that claimed so many lives last night near Larissa.The whole of Europe is mourning with you. I also wish for a speedy recovery for all the injured,” adding in Greek, “we are at your side” (Eimaste dipla sas).

Charles Michel sends condolences to families of victims of Tempi train accident

European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday sent his condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic train accident in Greece.

“My thoughts are with the people of Greece this morning”, he said in a post on Twitter, adding in Greek that he is shocked by the news and the pictures of the collision of the two trains in Tempi, while wishing the rescue crews strength and courage to continue their difficult work and sending condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic accident.

