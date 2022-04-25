x

April 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Politics

Caveat or the Stick: Turkey’s “Hand of Friendship” Offer to Greece

April 25, 2022
By The National Herald
Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar addresses a meeting of his country's ambassadors, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Akar says his country would like to establish a safe zone in northeast Syria jointly with the United States but would act alone if necessary.(Turkish Defence Ministry via AP, Pool)
FILE - Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar addresses a meeting of his country's ambassadors, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Turkish Defence Ministry via AP, Pool)

ANKARA – An agreement to ratchet down tensions already forgotten, Turkey has taken to repeating a drumbeat of demanding Greece take troops off islands near Turkey’s coast while reaching out with diplomacy and soft talk.

“We tell our neighbor Greece: ‘Hold this hand of friendship that we sincerely extend.’ Our neighbor takes a little slow step in the dialogue. We expect them to be a little more active,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, reported The Hurriyet Daily News, although he didn’t offer details.

He didn’t note the irony of offering that while addressing the Distinguished Observer Day activities of the Blue Homeland Exercise via video conference, a doctrine under which Turkey claims big swathes of Greek seas and lands.

He said the two countries should work together to hunt for oil and gas and share revenues – but Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan said he would nevertheless send an energy research vessel and warships off Greek islands to look.

“The provocative actions and discourses of some Greek administrators continue,” despite Turkey’s calls for better ties said Akar, not mentioning that Turkey said it would be a cause for war if Greece extends its maritime boundaries from 6 to 12 miles, which could cut off parts of Turkey’s coast.

“These negatively affect our relationship. On the one hand, it is said that we are allies and neighbors within NATO, and on the other hand, a hostile attitude towards Turkey is displayed,” he said.

That wasn’t explained because it’s Turkey that has repeatedly sent F-16 fighter jets into Greek airspace and warships into Greek waters, while NATO, wanting no part of the fight, looking the other way.

Some statements that “accuse and defame” Turkey do not benefit anyone, Akar said, noting that pursuing acts such as armament is also against the interests and welfare of the Greek people. He didn’t explain how Greece keeping troops on islands in case of a Turkish invasion hurts Greeks.

“Greece has armed 16 of the 23 islands in violation of international agreements. This is a flagrant violation, a fundamental violation of the law,” he noted, although that’s in reference to the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne which Turkey doesn’t recognize.

Tensions at times have reach near-conflict levels although Erdogan withdrew an energy research vessel and warships near the island of Kastellorizo after the EU began mulling sanctions demanded by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Those were blocked by Germany, home to 2.774 million people of Turkish heritage and a major arms supplier to both countries, Mitsotakis not happy about the move.

Greece has been building an arsenal against Turkey, purchasing French warships and Rafale fighter jets and making a mutual defense deal, with Turkey trying to match the arms race but have a big advantage with drones.

The two countries have had dozens of confidence-building measures talks that have produced no confidence nor any real progress and Erdogan keeps offering hands of friendships with slaps in the face.

RELATED

Society
Greece: 8,413 New Covid-19 Infections over 2 Days, 66 Deaths; 279 on Ventilators

ATHENS - (Please note coronavirus statistics were not released on Greek Orthodox Easter Sunday.

Society
Turkish Court Set to Deliver Verdict against Philanthropist
Politics
To Europe’s Relief, France’s Macron Wins but Far-Right Gains

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Andreas Dracopoulos Honored by Union Settlement, a Pillar of East Harlem

NEW YORK - Union Settlement is a true institution in New York’s East Harlem community, empowering its neighbors as they work hard to build better lives and brighter futures for themselves and their families.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings