x

May 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 84ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Wine & Spirits

Cava Oinos Presented Greek Wines from the Dougos Winery at Souvlaki GR Dinner

May 30, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
dougos wines
The Dougos family began their Greek wine journey in 1992 providing top quality. Photo: Thanos Dougos/Instagram

NEW YORK – A tasty gastronomical experience awaited guests on May 23 at Souvlaki GR during Cava Oinos’ wine dinner. The importers of selected Greek wines showcased varieties from Dougos winery, accompanied by delicious, mouthwatering dishes that complemented each wine selection. Souvlaki GR hosted the event with a colorful palette of flavors beginning with seafood and following with a variety of meats.

Agriculturist and owner of Dougos Winery, Thanos Dougos, gave the welcoming remarks, thanking guests for their presence. The Dougos winery is a family business which began in 1992 embarking its Greek wine journey. The winery is located at the foot of mythical Mount Olympus, in the dreamlike Tempi Valley.

Dougos introduced the first wine of the night, Meth’Imon Acacia which is a Native Assyrtiko combined with a splash of Sauvignon Blanc to form a wine of great fragrant authenticity. With undertones of tropical fruit and flower aromas, it matched perfectly with the grilled salmon filet with colored peppers, onions, and sautéed spinach.

Grilled salmon filet with colored peppers, onions, and sautéed spinach served with Meth’Imon Acacia Assyrtiko wine. Photo by Stephanie Makri

Up next on the mouth-watering journey were the traditional Greek meatballs, soutzoukakia, covered in tomato sauce and served with fries. This heavenly dish was paired with Rapsani, a wine marked as eclectic, coming from vineyards of at least 25-years-old. Its color is light red, with a compound aroma of tomato and red fruits, sweet spices and herbs, giving a long-lasting aftertaste.

The third course, homemade traditional Greek pork sausage, Loukaniko, with orange peel and leek offered guests a culinary introduction to Greek cuisine, with pita bread and tzatziki paired on the side. Matching hand in hand with the dish was the Rapsani Old Vines coming from selected vineyards that are at least 60-years-old. Its flavor undertones are the same as the original Rapsani.

The best was saved to last as the charcoal-grilled, marinated with Greek salt and extra virgin olive oil lamb chops was the highlight of the night, served with the incredible Meth’Imon Seven.

Traditional Greek meatballs in tomato sauce with fries served with Rapsani wine. Photo by Stephanie Makri

The name of the wine stems from the seven grapes in its blend. Blackberries, red fruits, mint, ink, milk chocolate, and creamy oak are what define it. Its velvety texture gives great antithesis to its spicy finish.

Guests enjoyed the variety of flavors and aromas the dinner had to offer, looking forward to future events organized by The Kohas Agency.

More information on Dougos’ wines is available on the Cava Oinos website: www.cavaoinos.com.

Follow on social media: @kohasagency #kohasagency

@cava_oinos #cavaoinos

@dougosthanos #dougoswinery.

Wine and dinner event at Souvlaki GR 116 Stanton Street in Manhattan on May 23. Photo by Stephanie Makri

RELATED

Tourism
Japan to Resume Tourism in June; Only Packaged Tour for Now

TOKYO — Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists in June for the first time since imposing tight pandemic travel restrictions about two years ago, but only for package tours for now, the prime minister said Thursday.

Travel
Prepare for Sticker Shock If You Are Traveling This Summer
Food
Greek Flavors to Enjoy at Lunch, Hold the Mayo

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To The Holy Land – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

This past Easter season, this great feast, Pascha for Greek Orthodox Christianity and Passover for Judaism, found us during Holy Week in the Holy Land, at the Gate of Worship.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings