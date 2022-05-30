Cava Oinos Presented Greek Wines from the Dougos Winery at Souvlaki GR Dinner

Wine & Spirits

NEW YORK – A tasty gastronomical experience awaited guests on May 23 at Souvlaki GR during Cava Oinos’ wine dinner. The importers of selected Greek wines showcased varieties from Dougos winery, accompanied by delicious, mouthwatering dishes that complemented each wine selection. Souvlaki GR hosted the event with a colorful palette of flavors beginning with seafood and following with a variety of meats.

Agriculturist and owner of Dougos Winery, Thanos Dougos, gave the welcoming remarks, thanking guests for their presence. The Dougos winery is a family business which began in 1992 embarking its Greek wine journey. The winery is located at the foot of mythical Mount Olympus, in the dreamlike Tempi Valley.

Dougos introduced the first wine of the night, Meth’Imon Acacia which is a Native Assyrtiko combined with a splash of Sauvignon Blanc to form a wine of great fragrant authenticity. With undertones of tropical fruit and flower aromas, it matched perfectly with the grilled salmon filet with colored peppers, onions, and sautéed spinach.

Up next on the mouth-watering journey were the traditional Greek meatballs, soutzoukakia, covered in tomato sauce and served with fries. This heavenly dish was paired with Rapsani, a wine marked as eclectic, coming from vineyards of at least 25-years-old. Its color is light red, with a compound aroma of tomato and red fruits, sweet spices and herbs, giving a long-lasting aftertaste.

The third course, homemade traditional Greek pork sausage, Loukaniko, with orange peel and leek offered guests a culinary introduction to Greek cuisine, with pita bread and tzatziki paired on the side. Matching hand in hand with the dish was the Rapsani Old Vines coming from selected vineyards that are at least 60-years-old. Its flavor undertones are the same as the original Rapsani.

The best was saved to last as the charcoal-grilled, marinated with Greek salt and extra virgin olive oil lamb chops was the highlight of the night, served with the incredible Meth’Imon Seven.

The name of the wine stems from the seven grapes in its blend. Blackberries, red fruits, mint, ink, milk chocolate, and creamy oak are what define it. Its velvety texture gives great antithesis to its spicy finish.

Guests enjoyed the variety of flavors and aromas the dinner had to offer, looking forward to future events organized by The Kohas Agency.

More information on Dougos’ wines is available on the Cava Oinos website: www.cavaoinos.com.

Follow on social media: @kohasagency #kohasagency

@cava_oinos #cavaoinos

@dougosthanos #dougoswinery.