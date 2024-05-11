Catsimatidis Suspends Guiliani from WABC Radio

General News

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Washington, Dec. 15, 2023. Guiliani, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, was among those indicted Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in an Arizona election interference case.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

NEW YORK – Greek-American billionaire John Catsimatidis suspended Rudolph W. Giuliani from WABC Radio on May 10 for violating the radio station’s policy on discussing “discredited claims about the 2020 presidential election on air,” the New York Times reported.

WABC Radio owner Catsimatidis told the Times that “he had made the decision after Giuliani refused to avoid the topic despite repeated warnings.”

“We’re not going to talk about fallacies of the November 2020 election,” Catsimatidis told the Times in a phone interview. “We warned him once. We warned him twice. And I get a text from him last night, and I get a text from him this morning that he refuses not to talk about it.”

“So,” Catsimatidis continued to the Times, “he left me no option. I suspended him.”

“Giuliani, a former New York City mayor, was one of the leading figures in former President Donald J. Trump’s attempts to contest and overturn the 2020 election results,” the Times reported, adding that “he was Trump’s personal lawyer at the time and helped coordinate legal challenges to Mr. Biden’s victory in several states in a bid to keep Trump in office.”

“Giuliani’s removal from WABC, one of his only current sources of income, is almost certain to add to the mounting legal and financial woes that have engulfed him in the years since,” the Times reported, noting that “the suspension will deny him one of his last mainstream public platforms.”

“Giuliani has been criminally charged in two states, Georgia and Arizona, for this role in the effort to overturn the 2020 results and has been targeted in a number of recent lawsuits,” the Times reported, adding that “he has also been besieged by creditors, including two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million after a court found that he had defamed them.”

“In a statement, he called WABC’s policies ‘a clear violation of free speech,’” the Times reported, noting that “he disputed that he had been aware of any policy related to what he could say on air about the 2020 election, and said he only learned he had been fired when contacted by The New York Times.”

“Obviously I was never informed on such a policy, and even if there was one, it was violated so often that it couldn’t be taken seriously,” he wrote, the Times reported.

“In many ways, it was an unlikely falling out,” the Times reported, adding that “under Mr. Catsimatidis, a grocery store magnate, WABC has become a haven for conservative voices and colorful New York City characters.”

“Catsimatidis said the former mayor earned a percentage of the show’s advertising revenue, rather than a salary,” the Times reported, noting that last year they reported that “Giuliani earned roughly $400,000 a year from WABC; more recent court filings suggested he was losing money on the endeavor.”

“Catsimatidis has his own long history with Trump, who continues to insist that the 2020 election was ‘rigged”’against him,” the Times reported, adding that Catsimatidis “hosted the former president on WABC in 2022, and was recently listed as a co-chair of a major fund-raiser in Palm Beach, FL, last month for Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee.”

“But at a time when other conservative media outlets have been sued for defamation related to false claims about the 2020 election, Catsimatidis appears to have grown increasingly concerned that Giuliani’s continued presence on air could put WABC in legal jeopardy,” the Times reported, noting that “Catsimatidis said that WABC had issued a memo on Jan. 12, 2021, just days after a mob of Mr. Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, governing how hosts could speak about the day’s events on air.”

“Red Apple Media is committed to uniting the nation during this unprecedented and tumultuous time,” said the memo, using the name of Catsimatidis’ company that owns WABC, the Times reported. “To that end, Red Apple Media is directing all of its on-air talent to not state, suggest or imply that the election results are not valid or that the election is not over.”

“By Mr. Catsimatidis’ account, the events that prompted Giuliani’s suspension escalated on Thursday [May 9], as the host railed against the legal cases against him and the suspension of his law license in New York, the Times reported, adding that “he was mid-sentence when employees in the control room cut him off.”

“Catsimatidis said the decision to suspend Mr. Giuliani was a painful one,” the Times reported, noting that “he has known Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and two-term New York City mayor, for four decades.”

“Look, I like the guy as a person, but you can’t do that,” Catsimatidis told the Times. “You can’t cross the line.”