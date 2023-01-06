x

January 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

General News

Catsimatidis Receives $252M Construction Loan for Tallest St. Pete Condo Tower

January 6, 2023
By The National Herald
John Catsimatidis. (Photo by TNH/Kostas Bej)
Mr. John Catsimatidis. (FILE Photo by TNH/Kostas Bej)

NEW YORK – Greek-American billionaire businessman and real estate developer John Catsimatidis “closed on a $252 million construction loan for The Residences at 400 Central, which is expected to mark the tallest tower on Florida’s Gulf Coast,” The Real Deal reported on January 6.

According to a press release, Catsimatidis’ New York-based Red Apple Real Estate secured the financing from Bank OZK, a Little Rock, Arkansas-based lender which has recently worked in South Florida and other areas in the state, in spite of the slowdown in lending due to the rise in interest rates and other economic concerns.

“It’s very difficult to get any kind of construction loan right now,” said Catsimatidis, The Read Deal reported, adding that construction of the tower in St. Petersburg, FL, is expected to begin by March and be completed in early 2025. Suffolk Construction has already installed the majority of the concrete piles for the foundation.

Designed by internationally renowned architectural firm, Arquitectonica, the Residences at 400 Central features spacious floorplans with high-end interior finishes, wrap around balconies, and magnificent views with 301 apartments, 35,000 square feet of facilities, retail and restaurants as well as more than 40,000 square feet of office space. Residential units will range from one- to four-bedroom apartments.

About a third of the apartments in the building have been pre-sold, Catsimatidis told The Real Deal. Prices start at $900,000, according to the project’s website.

The Greek-born and New York-based Catsimatidis is worth more than $4 billion, according to Forbes. Best known as the owner of the Gristedes supermarket chain in New York, he also made his fortune with oil refineries, gas stations and convenience stores. Catsimatidis’ other properties include a 450-unit oceanfront condo complex in Coney Island.

Catsimatidis said his company is opening an office in the St. Petersburg area in Tampa, The Real Deal reported, noting that he hired Kevin King, former chief of staff to St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, to find additional locations, but added that land prices in Miami are higher than he would like.

RELATED

Church
Festivities at St. Spyridon Parish Newport, RI

BOSTON - A festive atmosphere was created at the St.

Church
Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Presents Donation to Balikli Hospital
Church
St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church’s GreekFest Returns Feb. 3-5

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Epiphany Celebrated in Greece After 2 Years of Restrictions (Vid & Pics)

ATHENS- Greeks celebrated Epiphany Friday with blessing of the waters ceremonies across the country.

ATHENS – Greek Minister of the Interior Makis Voridis, speaking on ERT’s main news broadcast, ruled out changing the electoral law for the election of representatives for the Greek Diaspora on the State ballot.

ATHENS- Greeks celebrated Epiphany Friday with blessing of the waters ceremonies across the country.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The palm trees lining the desert roads leading out of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were wet with rain drops when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this week in Saudi Arabia’s capital city.

ZURICH — Agents for professional soccer players will see their fees capped under new regulations aimed at bringing transparency to the murky business of player transfers, FIFA said on Friday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.