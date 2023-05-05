x

May 5, 2023

This Week’s Paper

Society

Cat, Dog Owners Now Required to Submit DNA Sample of Non-neutered Pets

May 5, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Cute kitten on the bed
Cute kitten on the bed. (Photo: freepik.com/@ senivpetro)

ATHENS – Cat and dog owners who do not wish to neuter their pets will be required to submit their pet’s DNA sample to a specialized laboratory at the Academy of Athens, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

In a circular signed off by Deputy Interior Minister Stelios Petsas, the ministry provides an alternative solution to the requirement of a 2021 law mandating the neutering of all companion pets, to restrict the uncontrollable breeding of abandoned pets.

The directive will allow authorities to trace the owners of abandoned or abused pets and those who abandoned or killed newly born kittens and puppies.

The costs of this precedure is a one-off fee of 135 euros for each companion animal paid via https://www.gsis.gr/en, and 15 euros paid to the veterinarian who collects the genetic sample. No fee is charged for livestock guard dogs, it was noted. Pet owners who do not neuter their pets or submit a genetic sample could face a 1,000-euro fine.

Genetic samples will stored for at least 12 years at the Academy of Athens’ Laboratory for the Storage & Analysis of Genetic Material of Companion Animals, which is currently under construction. At the same time, veterinarians are also updating the National Animal Registry (NAR) for companion animals.

