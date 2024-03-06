The AHEPA Marathon Chapter #2 sponsored Casino Night at Socrates Academy in Charlotte, NC, on February 24, AHEPA members and Socrates Academy Board and staff are shown here. Photo: Courtesy of Socrates Academy
CHARLOTTE, NC – The AHEPA Marathon Chapter #2 sponsored Casino Night at Socrates Academy in Charlotte on February 24. Over 300 parents, sponsors and AHEPA members enjoyed a fun-filled evening with food, refreshments, dancing, and a little blackjack.
Under the skillful direction of Janice Soucey, Socrates Facilities Manager, and enthusiastic efforts of the parent-faculty team, the setting was decorated like a Las Vegas casino. The event raised approximately $25,000 with all the proceeds going towards the construction of the new high school building.
Socrates Academy is a highly acclaimed K-11 (12th grade will be added next year) charter school with an enrollment of over 1000 students. Their mission is to cultivate scholars for impactful global engagement, ethical citizenship, and lifelong learning. Emphasis is placed on developing proficiency in reading, writing and mathematics in both English and Greek using the Socratic Method. The school embodies the Ancient Greek core values of ‘philotimo’, ‘arete’, ‘philoxenia’ and ‘ethos’.
Charlotte’s AHEPA Marathon Chapter and Socrates Academy have had a long, positive relationship. Since the school was founded in 2005, AHEPA has helped with property acquisition and building construction, along with providing financial support and members serving in board/committee positions at Socrates. Casino Night was the idea of Marathon Chapter President Frank Boardman who envisioned an evening of fun and fellowship all for a worthy cause. Casino Night 2024 achieved all of this and more.
