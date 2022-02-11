Cartoon by G Saraf 2/8/2022

x

February 11, 2022

By The National Herald

FAIRFIELD, CT – According to a February 3 report on WSHU Public Radio, “the FBI is investigating the state-financed reconstruction of the State Pier in New London, [Connecticut] and school construction grants overseen by Kostantinos ‘Kosta’ Diamantis before the administration of Governor Ned Lamont fired him from a top budget post.

NEW YORK – AHEPA Delphi Chapter 25 gathered in Manhattan on February 2 for their Annual James Poll Memorial Initiation and Vasilopita cutting event.

CAIRO – Egyptian authorities investigating the murder of Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) journalist and foreign correspondent Nikolaos Katsikas in Cairo announced on February 8 the arrest of a food delivery courier as a suspect, according to a report in the Egyptian newspaper Ahram.

Man of God in 800 Theatres in U.S. Mar. 21 as One-Night Only Fathom Events Release

NEW YORK – Man of God, the highly anticipated award-winning box office hit based on the inspiring life of our beloved Orthodox saint, Saint Nektarios of Aegina, that won the hearts of the public in Greece, Russia, and Serbia, starring Hellenic Academy Award-winner Aris Servetalis, Russian superstar Alexander Petrov, and Golden Globe-winner Mickey Rourke, is finally coming to the big screen across the United States in 800 theatres nationwide on March 21 as one-night only Fathom Events release.

