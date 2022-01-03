x

January 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 32ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Cartoons

Cartoon by G Saraf 12/16/21

January 3, 2022
By The National Herald

RELATED

Cartoons
Cartoon by G Saraf 12/28/2021

Cartoons
Cartoon by G Saraf 12/10/2021
Cartoons
Untitled

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

NEW YORK - Adhering to the city's COVID measures, the Greek-American community celebrated the new year at various nightclubs in Astoria.

United States

Meet Yanni Georgoulakis, one of the biggest Food & Travel content creators in the world.

General News

It's infamous for a lead water health crisis but Flint, Michigan is also home to The White Horse Tavern, owned by brothers Steve and Chris Poulos, which was named a Best Local Eats by the site Mlive-The Flint Journal.

General News

General News

Video

2 Μissing in Ηuge Colorado Fire as Investigation Continues

LOUISVILLE, Colo — Search teams looked for two missing people in the smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire while people who escaped the flames sorted through the charred remnants of their homes to see what was left.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings