Cartoon by G Saraf 1/24/2022

January 29, 2022

January 29, 2022
By The National Herald

ATHENS – Historian Mark Mazower was granted honorary Greek citizenship on January 28, in a special ceremony at the Ministry of the Interior, in the presence of Minister of the Interior Makis Voridis.

ATHENS – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) shared an update on its efforts in Greece, as THI Executive Director Peter Poulos noted via email, “2021 was a year of great accomplishments.

BOSTON – Protopresbyter  Vasileios Tsourlis, has been serving as the Dean of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Charlotte, North Carolina and Vicar of the NE Conference at the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Atlanta, was appointed presiding priest of St.

Supreme Court Pick Holds Import for BlackW in the Law

DURHAM, NC — When Markicia Horton graduates this spring from the Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston and takes the bar, she'll be stepping into a world where a Black woman is set to be on the US.

