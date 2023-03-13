Caroline Dorsa to Succeed Stelios Papadopoulos as Chair of Biogen Board of Directors

United States

CAMBRIDGE, MA – Biogen Inc. on March 8 announced that the Board of Directors has elected Caroline Dorsa as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective immediately following the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled to take place on June 14, 2023. Dorsa will succeed Stelios Papadopoulos, PhD, who announced he would not stand for reelection to the Board at the Annual Meeting.

Dr. Papadopoulos said: “The entire Board has great respect for Caroline and the tremendous contributions she has made during her 13-year tenure and as Chair of our Audit Committee, where she has exhibited exceptional judgement, integrity, and dedication.”

He continued: “It has been an honor to serve on the Board of such an important, purpose-driven company that has delivered numerous breakthrough medicines and therapies that have improved the lives of patients all around the world. I’m stepping down knowing that the Board will be in very good hands under Caroline’s outstanding leadership.”

Dorsa joined the Biogen Board in 2010. She served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc., a diversified energy company, from 2009 until her retirement in 2015, and served on its Board of Directors from 2003 to 2009. Prior to that, she held various financial and operational positions over her 21 years at Merck & Co, including Senior Vice President, Global Human Health, Strategy and Integration, and Vice President and Treasurer.

Dorsa said: “Stelios has overseen a period of tremendous growth and change. The Board and Biogen have benefited greatly from his experience, intelligence, and outstanding leadership.”

She continued: “It is a privilege to be part of such a talented and diverse Board. I look forward to working with the company leadership to build on Stelios’s legacy and to continue to deliver meaningful therapies for patients and value to our shareholders. This is a dynamic time for Biogen, and I believe the company is well positioned to deliver long-term sustainable growth.”

Biogen President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher A. Viehbacher said: “On behalf of everyone at Biogen, I want to express our deepest appreciation to Stelios for his tireless dedication and powerful vision to transform Biogen into a global biotechnology leader. Under his leadership, Biogen has pioneered transformative medicines including TECFIDERA in multiple sclerosis and SPINRAZA in spinal muscular atrophy, and advanced science that led to the co-development of ADUHELM and LEQEMBI in Alzheimer’s disease. Caroline has deep knowledge of our company and I look forward to continuing to work with her and the rest of the Board to help drive growth for shareholders and deliver innovation for the patients we serve.”

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading global biotechnology company that has pioneered multiple breakthrough innovations including a broad portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and two co-developed treatments to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen is advancing a pipeline of potential novel therapies across neurology, neuropsychiatry, specialized immunology and rare diseases and remains acutely focused on its purpose of serving humanity through science while advancing a healthier, more sustainable and equitable world.

More information is available online: https://www.biogen.com.