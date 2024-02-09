Carnegie Hall Concert Raises $100,000 for Greek Education in America

United States

NEW YORK – Approximately $100,000 was raised for the needs of the Hellenic Education Fund of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America through the successful benefit concert recently held in the Weill Recital Hall of the renowned Carnegie Hall complex in Manhattan.

The theme of the concert was ‘The Music of Athanasios Zervas – Letters About Three Luminaries: From Ancient to Modern Hellenism – A Tribute to Greek Education’. Organized by the Department of Greek Education of the Archdiocese, the event marked the feast of the Three Hierarchs and Greek Letters Day.

“It was a way to raise awareness for the support of Greek education, which is why the Archbishop established the Hellenic Education Fund,” said Father Grigorios Stamkopoulous to The National Herald’. He was the head of the organizing committee, along with Dr. John Athas and Dr. Monica Tadros-Athas, who were clearly satisfied with the turnout and the response from the audience.

The evening began with the performance of the ‘Apolytikion’ of the Three Hierarchs – ‘The Three Great Luminaries’ by Archdiocesan Youth Choir under the direction of maestro Kostas Tsourakis. The rest of the evening included classical pieces by Dinos Constantinides and Athanasios Zervas. Soprano soloists Nicoletta Mitroussias and Xanthi Panagiotopoulou, as well as baritone Eleftherios Hasanidis also performed and received warm applause from the audience at the historic Carnegie Hall.

“It was a sold-out concert. The hall was full. We had other requests from interested parties to attend, but they couldn’t get a seat. Everyone left satisfied, after all, Thanasis Zervas has a gift for blending the old with the new, the traditional with contemporary classical music – they combined violin with clarinet and bouzouki!” added Father Stamkopoulous.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America congratulated the performers and organizers and highlighted the participation of the children’s choir. He emphasized the responsibility everyone has to preserve Greek culture and traditions in America from generation to generation.

“Listening to the voices of our children in this special place reminds us why we fight: for our Greek culture, philosophy, and language. All these are the basis for the formation of Western civilization, and there is no doubt about that. It is up to us to pass on to our children the best elements of this incredible tradition,” said the Archbishop, emphasizing that the effort to support the Education Fund will continue.

“I am grateful to all those who made this evening a reality. The organizers, the performers, the donors. All those who attended this special event should know that this is the first, the first of the many concerts that will come every year,” concluded Archbishop Elpidophoros.

Among others, the event was attended by the Consul General of Greece in New York, Dinos Konstantinou, the Director of Cardiovascular Innovation at the Mount Sinai Cardiovascular Institute, Dr. George Dangas, the president of the Federation of Greek Teachers of America, Stella Kokolis, and other prominent members of the Greek-American community.

The Hellenic Education Fund, which was established to support the 25 Day Schools and most of the 500 afternoon Greek schools in the United States, already contains about one million dollars, and the goal is to grow it with significant donations to support the challenging task of providing Greek education in America.

“We collected around $100,000, mainly from sponsors. It’s neither much nor little, but we are satisfied. As you know, the Fund had a million dollars from the beginning. We are trying to do our best. This is both for our schools and our teachers. Our teachers need support; they have no pension, they don’t have good salaries; we need to strengthen these aspects to support the Greek language,” said Father Stamkopoulous, adding that, “we hope the concert will be repeated in Chicago, California, and Greece as well. They need to know that we in America do not want to leave behind our Greek Education, which has something to offer not only to Greek-Americans but to the entire Greek community.”