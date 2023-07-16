Carlos Alcaraz Wins Third Set against Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon Final and Leads Two Sets to One

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he plays Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
WIMBLEDON, England — Carlos Alcaraz won the third set of the Wimbledon final 6-1 against Novak Djokovic on Sunday and leads two sets to one. Djokovic won the first set 6-1 and Alcaraz won the second 7-6 (6).
Djokovic is bidding for his record-tying eighth Wimbledon singles championship and fifth in a row. Alcaraz is trying for his first trophy at the All England Club.
Djokovic wants his 24th Grand Slam title. Alcaraz wants his second.
There is plenty on the line when Djokovic and Alcaraz meet each other at Centre Court.
There’s also this: Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, is ranked No. 1, and Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, is ranked No. 2. In addition to the Wimbledon trophy, the winner will have the top ATP ranking.
This is a rematch of the showdown between Alcaraz and Djokovic in the French Open semifinals last month.
The first two sets were terrific, and each man won one. But then Alcaraz was overcome by cramping — he said later he thought nerves were the main cause — and Djokovic took the anticlimactic last two sets 6-1, 6-1.
Marketa Vondrousova won her first Grand Slam title on Saturday by defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the women’s final.
