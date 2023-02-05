x

February 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 29ºF

ATHENS 34ºF

Music

Cardi B Pays Homage to Kallman, Greenwald at Pre-Grammy Gala

February 5, 2023
By Associated Press
Julie Greenwald, Craig Kallman
Julie Greenwald, left, and Craig Kallman arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — When Cardi B was searching for a record deal six years ago, the rapper remembered when several labels didn’t financially believe in her talents enough – except for Atlantic Records executives Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Cardi B paid homage on Saturday night to Greenwald and Craig Kallman, who were honored with the 2023 Industry Icons Award at the star-studded Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala in Beverly Hills, California. The uber-popular event – which was held the night before the Grammy Awards – returned for the first time since 2020 after being put on hold because of the pandemic.

In a heartfelt speech, the Grammy winner thanked Greenwald and Kallman for supporting her career aspirations. Kallman is the CEO and chairman of Atlantic Records, while Greenwald holds the position as CEO and chairman of Atlantic Music Group – a newly formed label that’s home to Atlantic Records and 300 Elektra.

“Other labels were low-balling me and not giving me what I thought I deserved, but Atlantic was right there respecting me, my vision and my career,” the rapper recalled. “Craig and Julie took me under their wing.”

Cardi B said she had fears of choosing between her career or being a mother while recording her debut album “Invasion of Privacy,” which ultimately won her a Grammy in 2019.

“I was very scared, I was pregnant and I was afraid to tell anyone,” she said. “I was afraid to tell anyone. I was afraid of people who wanted me to decide between my family and my career, because I knew that happened to other artists with other labels. But with Craig and Julie, the exact opposite happened. You told me I could do both and I will never ever forget that.”

Davis’ annual gala is hard to gain entry or an invite to. With more than 300 tables filled, a plethora of well-known figures helped pack the room including former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, her husband Paul Pelosi, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Janelle Monae, Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Tyrese, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and Chance the Rapper.

Kevin Costner kicked off the multi-hour event with speech about his relationship with Davis and the late Whitney Houston, who the actor starred with in the 1992 film “The Bodyguard.” The three of them took a “huge leap” to move forward with the film – especially for Davis, the actor said.

“Maybe the hardest was for Clive,” Costner said. “I needed to believe I could make the movie that I was imagining. Whitney saw it as a chance to reinvent herself. But for Clive, it was a career move that had a recipe for disaster written all over it. I needed Clive. I needed his trust and his blessing. I needed one thing he was not used to doing: control.”

Costner called Davis a “miracle” in Houston’s life. The singer died in 2012 at the age of 48.

“You couldn’t protect your beloved Whitney. Your fingerprints on her life are clean, my friend,” Costner said. “You were a miracle in her life. Thank you for being her bodyguard, Clive. … Everyone in this business has a momma. But everyone doesn’t get a Clive.”

The event included several performances including Maneskin, Lizzo, Sheryl Crow, Jennifer Hudson, Frankie Valli, Lauren Daigle, Latto, Lil Baby and Lil Wayne.

“This one night, we still break bread, we celebrate the music that basically and forever bonds us all,” Davis said. “There are no awards. There are no winners or losers tonight. It’s just our passion that makes our heartbeat faster. It makes our life so much more greatly purposed with joy and fulfillment.”

 

RELATED

Culture
Hasty Pudding Celebrates Coolidge as its Woman of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Dressed up as a dolphin and forced to give someone a lightning-fast makeover, "The White Lotus" actress Jennifer Coolidge was roasted Saturday before being honored as the 2023 Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

Music
Grammy Predictions: AP Writers Debate Who’ll Win on Sunday
Music
Longtime AP Country Music Chronicler Joe Edwards Dies at 75

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.