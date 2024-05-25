x

May 25, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Columnists

Captive of These Decisions, too, is Patriarch Bartholomew

May 25, 2024
Analysis by Theodore Kalmoukos
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew signs the Tomos of Autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine at St. George Patriarchal Cathedral. Shown in His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanios of the newly declared Autocephalous Ukraine Church. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew signs the Tomos of Autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine at St. George Patriarchal Cathedral. Shown in His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanios of the newly declared Autocephalous Ukraine Church. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Beyond the issues in Crete and our own in America, as we wrote in our ‘Analysis’ in last week’s edition, Patriarch Bartholomew has unfortunately ensnared himself in problems with the majority of local Orthodox Churches worldwide, with few exceptions such as those of Greece, Alexandria, and Cyprus, due to the granting of Autocephaly to Ukraine, which has proven to be ill-timed and ill-suited.

Of course, Autocephaly could have been granted, but in a different manner, and many issues could have been avoided, foremost among them the division of the Orthodox Church around the world. Now the question and the challenge is how to overcome this impasse and eliminate this division in a time that should be dominated by the spirit and charism of unity.

Among other dramas currently experienced by the Church of Constantinople and Patriarch Bartholomew is their isolation from Orthodox Churches, including two Greek-speaking ones, those of Albania and Jerusalem.

I am aware of the roles of Emmanuel, and Elpidophoros from when he was still an abbot in Halki and Metropolitan of Bursa (!), in the matter of the Autocephaly of Ukraine.

And as I am informed, Bartholomew may fall into a new self-entrapment by granting Autocephaly to the Church of Skopje or Northern Macedonia. This is another problematic situation. He seems to be led in this direction by some of his courtiers, while Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos is preparing the ground with his frequent visits to a specific monastery.

Of course, if Bartholomew does so, his isolation will intensify even further because he will face serious issues with the metropolitans of Northern Greece, as he has facing serious issues with those of Crete, and surely, he will put Greece in a difficult position, which is unnecessary;

Meanwhile, hierarchs of the Phanar are observing from a distance what has happened and what is to come in silence, fearing that if they say a single word, they will face the wrath and anger of the Patriarch. Yes, this is the climate in the courts of the Great Church of Christ, as those in the Phanar like to say.

And there is something else that is really painful – the fact that Patriarch Bartholomew, despite maintaining his mental clarity, does not seem to understand the game of weakening him played behind his back by some of his courtiers there, and by his spiritual son Elpidophoros here in America, literally tarnishing his legacy after a largely glorious patriarchy, and leading him down perilous paths…

RELATED

Editorial
Travel without Fear, but Always Wear Your Seatbelt

The news about air travel lately hasn't been pleasant.

Columnists
Repeated Provocations Show Greece that Talk is Cheap
Columnists
My Lunch with a Passionate Voter Who Nonetheless Doesn’t Plan to Vote

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

2 Germans, a Spaniard and a Senegalese Killed in Building Collapse in Spain’s Mallorca Island

MADRID (AP) — Spain's National Police on Friday gave details on four people killed when a building housing a bar and restaurant club collapsed on the island of Mallorca.

NEW YORK – The New York Times has reported that “an aide to Mayor Eric Adams who served as his longtime liaison to the Turkish community has turned against him and is cooperating with the corruption investigation into Mr.

BOSTON – Crowds flocked to the Greek Festival of the St.

The news about air travel lately hasn't been pleasant.

Beyond the issues in Crete and our own in America, as we wrote in our ‘Analysis’ in last week’s edition, Patriarch Bartholomew has unfortunately ensnared himself in problems with the majority of local Orthodox Churches worldwide, with few exceptions such as those of Greece, Alexandria, and Cyprus, due to the granting of Autocephaly to Ukraine, which has proven to be ill-timed and ill-suited.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.