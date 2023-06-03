x

June 3, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Society

Captain of Cargo Ship Involved in Collision off Chios Denies Help, Heads to Turkiye

June 3, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΓΚΡΟΥΣΗ ΦΟΡΤΗΓΩΝ ΠΛΟΙΩΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΧΙΟ(ΛΙΜΕΝΙΚΟ ΣΩΜΑ - ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΑΚΤΟΦΥΛΑΚΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Two cargo ships collided north-northwest of Chios island on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Hellenic Coast Guard/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The captain of a cargo ship heavily damaged in a collision off Chios island with another cargo ship, both foreign-flagged, refused help from Greek rescuers and port authorities on Friday and headed to Turkiye.

No injuries were reported in the total crew of 32 and neither ship was taking in water or carrying cargo.

Vanuatu-flagged ‘ANT’ had a crew of 13, including 10 Turkish nationals, and had left Alexandria on its way to Ukraine. It suffered serious damage half-way across its hull. Singapore-flagged ‘Potentia’ had a crew of 19 and had left Izmir, heading to France.

Both ships’ crew remained onboard, while Greek Coast Guard authorities sent 7 patrol boats and an open-sea boat, augmented by a Hellenic Navy ship, a Hellenic Air Force Canadair CL-215 aircraft and 3 Super Puma helicopters. Additionally, boats sailing in the area converged on the site, as did a boat of the Turkish Coast Guard.

In a Friday evening update, it was reported that ANT’s captain denied help offered by Greek rescuers and the Hellenic Navy’s operations room, both of whom clarified that the ship was sailing in Greek search & rescue waters, and if help was needed it should be requested from Greek authorities. ANT was then escorted by the Turkish coast guard vessel to Turkiye.

Meanwile, two tugboats sailed from Piraeus and Lavrion heading toward the Potentia, whose captain has not called for the evacuation of its crew as of this writing.

The cause of the accident remains unspecified.

RELATED

Politics
A Total of 44 Parties, Coalitions and Independent Candidates Submit Applications for June 25 Elections

ATHENS - A total of 44 parties, coalitions of parties and independent candidates, 6 fewer than in the May 21 elections total, have submitted their applications to the Supreme Court to run in the June 25 national elections.

Society
Amb. Tsunis Honored, Spotlights Greece’s Energy Progress
Politics
Greek Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences over Fatal Train Accident in India

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.