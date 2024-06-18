x

June 18, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 88ºF

Associations

Capital Region AHEPA Hosts 5th Annual Golf Outing

June 18, 2024
By The National Herald
AHEPA Golf IMG_8850
Left to right: Alex Sokaris, Spiro Sokaris, Ava Roe, Dean Sokaris, and Luke Roe. Photo: Chris Pappis

DELMAR, NY – Troy, NY Chapter 306, Schenectady, NY Chapter 125, and Albany, NY Chapter 140 jointly held their 5th Annual The Eleftheria Capital Region AHEPA Golf Outing on June 12 at Normanside Country Club in Delmar, NY. One hundred golfers enthusiastically participated on the delightfully warm, sunny afternoon in the 18-hole scramble format outing. Although no golfer ‘aced’ the hole-in-one contest, all the players enjoyed the hospitality station offering traditional Greek favorite libations.

Following the round, more than 140 golfers and friends were treated to a delicious Mediterranean dinner banquet and dessert. AHEPA Supreme Vice President Chris Kaitson, who traveled from Houston, TX, to attend the outing, was a featured speaker during the dinner program.

After dinner, raffle drawings for more than 100 generously donated prizes were held. We were also joined by Daughters of Penelope District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, AHEPA District 6 Lt. Governor Mike Labatos, and AHEPA District 6 Executive Secretary Chris Pappis.

Left to right: Bill Seamon, Supreme Vice President Chris Kaitson, George Pappis, Chris Pappis, Tom Suraci, James Gaminde, George Gregory, and Mike Koutsourades. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

The outing raised money for the Capital Region AHEPA Chapter scholarship funds and charitable programs as well as this year’s designated non-profit organization, Night Out For You, a local group whose mission is to give adults who are undergoing cancer treatment a night out to remember who they are by forgetting about their cancer diagnosis for a few hours. Its volunteers create a customized ‘Experience’ at no cost to spread joy to adults undergoing cancer treatment.

As in past years, the outing received an incredible outpouring of support from the Hellenic and business community in the Capital Region with many sponsorships and donations. All the participants eagerly look forward to next year’s outing.

Left to right: Jim Googas, George Socaris, Charlie Sarris, and Bill Georges. Photo: Chris Pappis
Left to right: Rick Ostroff, Diana Ostroff, Matt O’Connor, and Rob Hahn. Photo: Chris Pappis

RELATED

Events
Gold Coast AHEPA Ch. 456 Hosts Dr. George Demacopoulos on Orthodoxy & Ukraine

MANHASSET, NY – Gold Coast AHEPA Chapter 456 hosted Dr.

Worldwide
In Korea, Todd Sample’s Nostimo Restaurant Brings Real Greek Seoul Food
General News
Detroit Wing Company Owner Gus Malliaras Helping Students with Disabilities

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Wellness, Longevity, Gastronomy at Navarino Challenge 2024

ATHENS – The sports tourism and wellness event Navarino Challenge returns for its 12th year, October 18-20 at Costa Navarino and Pylos.

Deluxe Holiday Homes analyzed multiple factors, including population and geographic area, to identify the most visited cities by square kilometer.

ROME (AP) — Sixty-four people were missing in the Mediterranean Sea and several were rescued after their ship wrecked off Italy's southern coast Monday, United Nations' agencies said in a statement.

ATHENS – The sports tourism and wellness event Navarino Challenge returns for its 12th year, October 18-20 at Costa Navarino and Pylos.

DELMAR, NY – Troy, NY Chapter 306, Schenectady, NY Chapter 125, and Albany, NY Chapter 140 jointly held their 5th Annual The Eleftheria Capital Region AHEPA Golf Outing on June 12 at Normanside Country Club in Delmar, NY.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.