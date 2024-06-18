Capital Region AHEPA Hosts 5th Annual Golf Outing

Associations

DELMAR, NY – Troy, NY Chapter 306, Schenectady, NY Chapter 125, and Albany, NY Chapter 140 jointly held their 5th Annual The Eleftheria Capital Region AHEPA Golf Outing on June 12 at Normanside Country Club in Delmar, NY. One hundred golfers enthusiastically participated on the delightfully warm, sunny afternoon in the 18-hole scramble format outing. Although no golfer ‘aced’ the hole-in-one contest, all the players enjoyed the hospitality station offering traditional Greek favorite libations.

Following the round, more than 140 golfers and friends were treated to a delicious Mediterranean dinner banquet and dessert. AHEPA Supreme Vice President Chris Kaitson, who traveled from Houston, TX, to attend the outing, was a featured speaker during the dinner program.

After dinner, raffle drawings for more than 100 generously donated prizes were held. We were also joined by Daughters of Penelope District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, AHEPA District 6 Lt. Governor Mike Labatos, and AHEPA District 6 Executive Secretary Chris Pappis.

The outing raised money for the Capital Region AHEPA Chapter scholarship funds and charitable programs as well as this year’s designated non-profit organization, Night Out For You, a local group whose mission is to give adults who are undergoing cancer treatment a night out to remember who they are by forgetting about their cancer diagnosis for a few hours. Its volunteers create a customized ‘Experience’ at no cost to spread joy to adults undergoing cancer treatment.

As in past years, the outing received an incredible outpouring of support from the Hellenic and business community in the Capital Region with many sponsorships and donations. All the participants eagerly look forward to next year’s outing.