Capital Region AHEPA Donates to the USS Slater

Left to right: Michael Koutsourades, John Epp, and George Pappis. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA
DELMAR, NY — Troy, NY AHEPA Chapter 306, Schenectady, NY AHEPA Chapter 125 and Albany, NY AHEPA Chapter 140 made a combined donation in the amount of $4,000 to the USS Slater on July 20 from funds raised at the 4th Annual The Eleftheria Capital Region AHEPA Golf Outing held on June 14 at Normanside Country Club in Delmar, NY. Months of planning by the AHEPA Golf Committee resulted in a huge success with 100 golfers on 25 teams competing for the championship trophy on a beautiful, sunny afternoon. The golfers enjoyed a wonderful day of fellowship, delicious food, skill contests and challenging golf. The dinner banquet, which featured the raffle drawings for 60 donated prizes, was attended by 130 golfers and friends.
The outing raised thousands of dollars for the Capital Region AHEPA Chapter scholarship funds and charitable programs, as well as the USS Slater, this year’s designated non-profit organization.
The USS Slater is a Destroyer Escort Historical Museum ship floating on the Hudson River in Albany, NY. Following World War II, the USS Slater was transferred to the Greek Navy (and renamed Aetos) under the Truman Doctrine and served 40 years in Greece before it was decommissioned and returned to the United States in 1993. Each year on October 28 the USS Slater hosts an OXI ceremony to commemorate the ship’s Hellenic past. Planning is already underway for next year’s Capital Region AHEPA Golf Outing.
WASHINGTON, DC – On July 19, the American Hellenic Institute (AHI) hosted a forum on Capitol Hill for Members of Congress to convey their reflections on Turkey’s illegal invasion of the Republic of Cyprus a day before the 49th anniversary of the tragic event.
