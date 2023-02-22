Capital Link’s 6th Annual Cyprus Shipping Forum on March 7

Society

NEW YORK – Capital Link is hosting its 6th Annual Cyprus Shipping Forum on Tuesday, March 7, at the Columbia Plaza in Limassol, Cyprus.

The Forum will take place under the Auspices of the Republic of Cyprus. The event aims to highlight the competitive advantages of Cyprus as a maritime hub. Cyprus has a robust, versatile and efficient maritime cluster with growing ship owning and ship management communities. Furthermore, Cyprus is a regional financial, insurance and legal hub adding to the versatility of the cluster. The forum will feature Cyprus based maritime leaders addressing an international audience sharing their experience on the attractiveness of Cyprus as a maritime hub along with their insight on critical topics affecting the cluster and the global maritime industry.

