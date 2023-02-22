x

February 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Society

Capital Link’s 6th Annual Cyprus Shipping Forum on March 7

February 22, 2023
By The National Herald
Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum
Capital Link is hosting its 6th Annual Cyprus Shipping Forum on March 7 at the Columbia Plaza in Limassol, Cyprus. (Photo: Capital Link)

NEW YORK – Capital Link is hosting its 6th Annual Cyprus Shipping Forum on Tuesday, March 7, at the Columbia Plaza in Limassol, Cyprus.

The Forum will take place under the Auspices of the Republic of Cyprus. The event aims to highlight the competitive advantages of Cyprus as a maritime hub. Cyprus has a robust, versatile and efficient maritime cluster with growing ship owning and ship management communities. Furthermore, Cyprus is a regional financial, insurance and legal hub adding to the versatility of the cluster. The forum will feature Cyprus based maritime leaders addressing an international audience sharing their experience on the attractiveness of Cyprus as a maritime hub along with their insight on critical topics affecting the cluster and the global maritime industry.

Register online: https://bit.ly/3Z7HHvn.

RELATED

Society
Turks on Occupied Cypriot Side Will Pay Earthquake Tax for Turkey

NICOSIA - The self-declared republic on the Turkish occupied side of Cyprus that's unrecognized in the world will tax residents there to help deal with the costs of the deadly earthquake which devastated a region of Turkey.

Politics
Cyprus’ New President Wants Talks With Turkish Occupied Side Chief
Politics
Cyprus Seeks Shipping Industry Help from EU Over Russia Sanctions

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.